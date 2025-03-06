Daredevil: Born Again Episode 2 has a stacked cast of stars headlined by mainstays Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio alongside some guest stars Genneya Walton, Michael Gaston, and the late Kamar de los Reyes.

The latest episode of the Marvel Television series, "Optics," sees Wilson Fisk adjusting to his new position as New York City Mayor. Elsewhere, Matt Murdock represents a new client who is being dubbed as a cop killer after intervening in a mugging in the subway.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 2 premiered on Disney+ on March 4.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 2 Cast Guide

Charlie Cox - Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Charlie Cox

Charlie Cox returns to lead the cast of Daredevil: Born Again Episode 2 as Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil).

Following the death of his best friend Foggy Nelson in Episode 1, Matt continues to fight justice through the legal system instead of the streets as he represents a client (free of charge) who he believes is innocent after being involved in a messy police brutality case.

Aside from his incredible Marvel role, Cox is best known for appearing in The Theory of Everything, Stardust, and Treason.

Vincent D’Onofrio - Wilson Fisk

Vincent D’Onofrio

Vincent D'Onofrio is back as Wilson Fisk, the new Mayor of New York City who won the election in a landslide.

In "Optics," Fisk begins his first 100 days as mayor by making sure that his anti-vigilante agenda is pushed forward while also allowing his constituents to witness that he is indeed a man of action.

D'Onofrio previously appeared in Jurassic World, Netflix's Lift (read more about its full cast here), and Dumb Money.

Kamar de los Reyes - Hector Ayala

Kamar de los Reyes

Kamar de los Reyes makes his MCU debut as Hector Ayala, an Army veteran who moonlights as the vigilante known as the White Tiger.

Hector is Matt's new client whom he decides to represent free of charge after believing that he is innocent of killing a cop.

It turns out that he only saved a man who is being tortured by police officers.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 2 paid tribute to Kamar de los Reyes who passed away in December 2023 after a battle with cancer.

de los Reyes' most recognizable roles include playing Antonio Vega in One Life to Live, Officer Alexander in The Call, and Coach Montes in All American.

Nikki M. James - Kirsten McDuffie

Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James stars as Kirsten McDuffie, Matt Murdock's new firm partner who strongly advises him to not take Hector Ayala as his client because it might ruin the firm's reputation.

James has credits in Severance, BrainDead, and Proven Innocent.

Ayelet Zurer - Vanessa

Ayelet Zurer

Vanessa (played by Ayelet Zuerer) is Wilson Fisk's wife who is running her criminal operations in New York.

While she's busy with her shady dealings, Vanessa's marriage with Fisk takes a turn after they decide to bring in a counselor to help fix their relationship.

Zurer recently appeared as part of the cast of House of David on Amazon Prime Video.

The actress also starred in You, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Moonhaven.

Genneya Walton - BB Urich

Genneya Walton

Genneya Walton joins the cast of Daredevil: Born Again Episode 2 as BB Urich, the niece of Daredevil Season 1's Ben Urich who is now a freelance reporter.

She comes face to face with Mayor Fisk for an interview in the episode as part of his efforts to improve his public image.

Walton's notable credits include Candy Cane Lane, Never Have I Ever, and #BlackAF.

Michael Gaston - NYPD Commissioner Gallo

Michael Gaston

Agents of SHIELD alum Michael Gaston returns to the MCU as a new character: NYPD Commissioner Gallo.

Gallo is a former enemy of Fisk who is about to resign from his post as commissioner in Episode 2 before Fisk blackmails him into staying put.

Gaston is known for his roles in The Man in the High Castle, Bridge of Spies, and The Leftovers.

Margarita Levieva - Heather Glenn

Margarita Levieva

Margarita Levieva appears as Heather Glenn, Matt's new girlfriend and a famous New York therapist and author who becomes Mayor Fisk and Vanessa's counselor.

Levieva has over 35 credits, with roles in The Lincoln Lawyer, Litvinenko, and The Deuce.

The actress also appeared as part of the cast of The Acolyte.

Clark Johnson - Cherry

Clark Johnson

Cherry is a retired NYPD detective who becomes Matt's consultant and investigator in his new firm. The character is played on-screen by Clark Johnson.

In Episode 2, Cherry helps Matt investigate Hector Ayala and his ties to White Tiger.

Johnson's casting in Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes makes Disney+ history because he also served as the two installments' director.

Johnson also starred in Homicide: Life on the Street, Evil, and Bosch.

Michael Gandolfini - Daniel Blake

Michael Gandolfini

Michael Gandolfini appears in Episode 2 as Daniel Blake, a loyal follower of Mayor Fisk who is part of his staff as an advisor.

Gandolfini's past major credits include The Many Saints of Newark, The Deuce, and Bob Marley: One Love.

Arty Froushan - Buck Cashman

Arty Froushan

Arty Froushan plays Buck Cashman, Wilson Fisk's bodyguard and his loyal enforcer.

In Marvel Comics, Buck is a former special agent of the United States government and a mercenary who will eventually turn into a supervillain called Bullet.

Froushan appeared as part of the cast of House of the Dragon, Carnival Row, and The Persian Version.

Zabryna Guevara - Sheila Rivera

Zabryna Guevara

Zabryna Guevara stars as Sheila Rivera, Mayor Fisk's chief advisor and former campaign manager.

Guevara has credits in The Rebound, Will Trent, and Law & Order.

Hunter Doohan - Bastian

Hunter Doohan

Hunter Doohan plays Bastian, a mysterious character who appears in Episode 2 as a fan of Heather Glenn.

Doohan's most recognizable role is playing Tyler Gilpin in Wednesday Seasons 1 and 2.

The actor also starred in Your Honor and Truth Be Told.

Hamish Allan-Headley - Officer Powell

Hamish Allan-Headley

Hamish Allan-Headley's Officer Powell is a corrupt cop who clashes with Hector Ayala in the subway, leading to his accusation that he killed one of their own.

Allan-Headley has credits in Leverage: Redemption, FBI, and The Good Doctor.

The actor also starred in Mayor of Kingstown Season 3.

Ashley Marie Ortiz - Soledad Ayala

Ashley Marie Ortiz

Ashley Marie Ortiz plays Soledad Ayala, Hector's wife who speaks with Kirsten and Cherry to learn more about her husband's history.

Ortiz has credits in FBI and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Andrew Polk - Judge Cooper

Andrew Polk

Judge Cooper (played by Andrew Polk) is the judge presiding over the trial between Hector Ayala and the NYPD.

Polk's notable credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, House of Cards, and Instinct.

John Benjamin Hickey - D.A. Hochberg

John Benjamin Hickey

John Benjamin Hickey portrays District Attorney Hochberg, the lawyer who represents the NYPD and goes head to head with Matt Murdock in the courtroom.

Hickey has over 90 credits to his name, with roles in Flags of Our Fathers, The General's Daughter, and The Good Fight.

The actor is also part of the cast of Salem's Lot.

Here are all the other characters who appeared in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 2:

Aaron Berg - DOT Foreman

Charlie Hudson III - Leroy Mancini

Forrest Tam - Johnny M. Wu

John Squires - Courthouse Reporter # 2

Desi Waters - Court Officer

Najat Arkadan Washington - Courthouse Reporter # 3

Andy Ingalls - Elocution Coach

Unique Jenkins - Family Member

Margie Foley - Nervous Lady

Sandra Elizabeth Rodriguez - Moderator

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Disney+ every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.