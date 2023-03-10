Agents of SHIELD Actor Returning to MCU In Likely New Role

An actor from Marvel Entertainment's Agents of SHIELD has been confirmed to play a role in the upcoming MCU Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again.

An Agent of Shield Actor Joins Daredevil

Marvel

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Michael Gaston would be joining Charlie Cox's upcoming MCU series, Daredevil: Born Again.

Gaston has already had a role for Marvel—though, probably not one that many remember. After all, it was only in one episode.

In the third episode of Season 7, titled Alien Commies from the Future!, Gaston portrayed Gerald Sharpe, a suit from the United States Department of Defense. As the episode started, he ran into Daisy Johnson and company, who are all displaced in an alternate 1955.

The gist of his character is simply that he has information the team needs to get to their next episode.

It ended with Sharpe rambling like a crazy man to the town, claiming he had an encounter with aliens.

As for his role in Born Again, no information was given besides his general involvement with the series. Given his role in Agents of SHIELD, it is highly unlikely that he'll be portraying the same person.

Marvel Studios has not commented on THR's report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.