Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Theater Poster Spotted (Photo)

Fans now have a look at the first official theater promo for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the titular hero's fourth adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although the movie's release is still just under a year away, a photo of what is reportedly an in-theater Spanish-language standee for Spider-Man's latest outing surfaced online.

Alas, the standee, posted on Reddit, gives no new clues as to specific details of the story. However, it can be safely assumed that the story deals with the fallout from Homecoming, which concluded with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casting a spell to make everyone in the world, including MJ and Ned, forget Peter Parker. The standee features the Queens-based superhero in his new suit, striking a classic Spidey pose and hanging upside down while shooting a web from his right wrist:

Reddit

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release on July 31, 2026, as part of Phase 6 of the MCU. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton takes over directing duties from Jon Watts.

In addition to returning stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, the cast of Brand New Day includes Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.

Michael Mando, who appeared in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, is also finally reappearing as Mac Gargan/Scorpion. Meanwhile, Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas will make their MCU debuts in the film; while their roles have not yet been confirmed, there's been much speculation as to which character Sink may be portraying.

Brand New Day, Brand New Challenges

Sony Pictures

Following 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed nearly $2 billion at the global box office, anticipation for the MCU's fourth Spider-Man movie has already reached epic proportions. But as is the case with most Marvel Studios projects, plot details of Spider-Man: Brand New Day are being kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Spidey fans who can't stand to wait another 11 months for Brand New Day will be able to catch the web-slinger in Marvel Zombies, the R-rated animated Disney+ series, which is scheduled for release on September 24, 2025.