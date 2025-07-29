Tom Holland Shares First Look At His Spider-Man 4 Hairstyle Amid Production Start

Spider-Man star Tom Holland shared an exciting behind-the-scenes look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day before the movie starts production. Marking his first solo movie in five years, Holland is finally ready to return to his iconic role as the web-slinger after leading the biggest solo superhero movie in history, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the sequel surrounded in so much secrecy, fans are eager to get any information they can on what's about to come.

Tom Holland shared a selfie from a make-up chair, seemingly from the set of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man 4. Set to be Marvel Studios' next theatrical release after The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Spider-Man 4 comes with excessive hype, considering the hero's popularity as part of the MCU over the last decade. With story details still being kept under wraps, this image should only increase the anticipation already building for the sequel's debut.

Holland shared the image on his Instagram Story, showing him sitting in a make-up chair and hiding his face as he gets ready for what he called a "secret shoot." While the image shows nothing Marvel or Spider-Man-related, filming for the sequel has been confirmed to start in early August 2025. This could mean Holland is in preparation a few days early to suit up as his friendly neighborhood hero for his fourth MCU solo outing.

Instagram

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the second movie in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate, as Holland becomes the first actor to lead four solo Spider-Man films. Starring Holland alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Bernthal, this movie is expected to bring Peter Parker back to his street-level roots as he hopes to rediscover who he is after the world learned his true identity in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will debut in theaters on July 31, 2026.

UPDATE: It has been confirmed that Holland appears to be filming a commercial for Prada, debunking the theory that this picture is from the Spider-Man 4 set. However, this image shows us what Peter Parker's hair will look like while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

What To Expect From Spider-Man 4 as Production Begins

Marvel Studios

Moving further into Phase 6, Spider-Man 4 is the next major project on Marvel’s radar as the franchise continues to expand in theaters. With 13 months until its debut and filming about to get going, the question is what will happen in this new movie.

Along with Peter Parker's search for a new identity, reports indicate he will encounter Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk. Considering these are two of the more brutal and ruthless characters in Marvel lore (particularly with rumors that Savage Hulk is returning in this movie), the web-slinger is sure to be put into one of his scariest scenarios to date.

Also in play is the chance that Spider-Man 4 sets up some of what will happen in Avengers: Doomsday, with that film's release being delayed until after Brand New Day comes to the big screen. With recent rumors hinting at where Spider-Man 4 takes place in the Marvel timeline (before Doomsday), fans have plenty of questions about how connected the stories are between those two movies.

All things considered, Marvel Studios' wall-crawler might be in for his most epic adventures to date, even after a threequel that broke the multiverse open and included legacy heroes and villains from across the hero's extensive history.