The MCU’s Biggest Solo Movie Is Back (But Not How You’d Think)

Marvel Studios is putting its most successful solo movie in history back in the spotlight, this time with a unique twist. While the MCU's biggest box office and critical hits have most often been Avengers movies, plenty of the franchise's solo outings have garnered success over the last 17 years. The Multiverse Saga includes more than a few of those hits, on which Marvel Studios is capitalizing as it pushes towards the future.

The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will put on a performance of the score from Spider-Man: No Way Home concurrently with a screening of the movie in an event titled Spider-Man: No Way Home in Concert on November 14, 2025. After No Way Home became the third-highest-grossing film in MCU history ($1.9 billion worldwide), the highest total for any solo movie, the threequel is still one of the most talked-about superhero movies of this era.

Announced by the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK, where this concert will take place, tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 18 (one day earlier for priority booking). It will be the first live performance of this score, which was composed by MCU regular and Oscar-winner Michael Giacchino. The composer shared his excitement for the concert in a message with the announcement, saying there is "no better venue to have its premiere:"

"I'm absolutely thrilled that audiences will now be able to experience 'No Way Home' with a full orchestra, listening to talented musicians who make the black dots I write on paper come alive - and there is no better venue to have its premiere than the Royal Albert Hall."

Giacchino wrote the scores for all three MCU Spider-Man movies, the last of which is the highest-grossing solo superhero movie ever made. No Way Home broke box office records daily upon its debut, and it also has some of the best critics' reviews for any superhero movie in history. To this day, it has a 93% Tomatometer score and a 97% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home marked the third solo film in Tom Holland's MCU Spider-Man franchise, picking up with Peter Parker after his identity was revealed to the world. Going to Doctor Strange to help him fix the mistake, the multiverse opens up for the first time in the MCU, bringing in legacy heroes and villains from past Spidey films for an epic adventure in New York City. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for home viewing.

Spider-Man's Future in the MCU Post-No Way Home

Marvel Studios

Looking to the end of the Multiverse Saga, Tom Holland's web-slinger should have no shortage of thrilling stories as he goes on a decade playing the role.

Most immediately is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is currently filling out its cast list as filming gets going across the world. Early story details tease a new beginning for Peter Parker as he goes into a world that does not know he exists, trying to recover his identity while potentially facing both street-level and multiversal threats.

Later, rumors indicate Holland will play at least some role in Avengers: Doomsday, even though he was not part of the initial announcement revealing the movie's first 27 cast members. Should he wind up in the film, he will be one of dozens of massive heroes teaming up to face Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, which should be particularly emotional for Peter Parker due to Doom's resemblance to the late Tony Stark.

Following those films, the expectation is that Holland will still be part of the MCU for a long time to come, given Spider-Man is still one of the most popular characters in the superhero genre. Where his story goes from there is still a mystery, although fans are eager to find out more details as this year moves closer to its end.