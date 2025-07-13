New Spider-Man 4 Movie Update Reveals Explosive NYC Scene Details

A new update on filming for Spider-Man 4 revealed details about a new scene, which includes some wild explosion-style action sure to ramp up excitement for the film. Tom Holland's fourth solo Spider-Man movie is just over a year away from swinging into theaters, making him the third MCU hero to star in four solo movies after Captain America and Thor. While plot details still remain largely a mystery, with filming in its early stages, details are starting to leak on specific scene details.

One scene from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day is confirmed to feature the explosion of a New York City building. Using New York City as a key setting for the second Spidey movie in a row (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Peter Parker will operate anonymously in his home area with the world unaware of his existence. However, as a hero, he will have no shortage of thrilling moments.

As reported by The Times, Marvel and Sony will take a week to film on Bothwell Street, St. Vincent Street, Waterloo Street, Oak Street, and Richmond Street in Scotland and the UK. Reportedly, location experts paid close attention to the Scottish Legal Life Assurance building, built in the 1920s in the style of a steel-framed American office block, accurate to that era. The team is currently working on how to blow up a digital model of this building.

This is far from the first explosion fans have seen in the MCU's Spider-Man saga. Most recently, the epic battle at the newly revamped Statue of Liberty featured a number of huge explosions, which ended with the replica of Captain America's shield crashing to Ellis Island. This started as early as 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, which featured the Staten Island Ferry nearly being split in half during the battle with the Vulture and his crew.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are currently hard at work filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton; the cast will feature Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, and Liza Colón-Zayas. While story details are still unknown, Peter Parker is expected to continue operating as Spider-Man after Doctor Strange's spell made the world forget his existence, all while handling multiple terrifying antagonists in a movie that might combine street-level and multiversal plot threads. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will debut in theaters on July 31, 2026.

What to Expect From Action in Spider-Man 4

Marvel Studios

As of writing, there is no telling what to expect specifically from the action in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, largely due to a lack of plot details. However, looking at the reported inclusion of characters like Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, fans can expect plenty of thrills and excitement from multiple iconic MCU heroes.

This building explosion could come as a result of either the Punisher or the Hulk's actions, particularly considering Spider-Man 4 is rumored to bring Savage Hulk back into the MCU for the first time since 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. This combo of heroes/villains opens the door for multiple explosive action sequences in New York City, regardless of where the story goes for the web-slinger.

Currently, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to be the next MCU movie released in theaters after July 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, coming just over a year after the start of the MCU's Phase 6 slate.

Unless Marvel decides to deliver another movie in that timeframe, fans may start hearing more news about Brand New Day in the back half of 2026, setting the stage for where the web-slinger will go as the Multiverse Saga comes to an end.