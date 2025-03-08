Spider-Man Confirmed to Appear In 5 Upcoming MCU Movies & Shows

Spider-Man has at least five confirmed MCU appearances in upcoming movies and TV shows.

While Sony has been busy recently with Spider-Man-adjacent releases (to varying levels of success), the MCU's take on the web-slinger has largely been out of action. Outside of a brief mention in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Tom Holland's hero has not been seen since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Thankfully, with how successful Peter Parker's tenure in the MCU has been, fans will not have to wait long to see the fan-favorite Marvel hero back in action.

All 5 Upcoming MCU Projects Featuring Spider-Man

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

While Tom Holland has a jam-packed filming schedule this year, his slate is confirmed to include an appearance in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday as Peter Parker. This will be Holland's first time playing his iconic MCU character since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland's third Avengers movie will put him in new territory after the world was hypnotized into forgetting not only Spider-Man's identity but Peter Parker's entire existence. He will now be back under the guise of a secret identity as the entire Multiverse is put into jeopardy.

Also important to watch out for will be Holland's long-awaited reunion with Robert Downey Jr., who is set to portray the film's core supervillain, Doctor Victor Von Doom. Their relationship is sure to ignite sparks, but even outside of that, seeing Spidey back alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes will be thrilling on its own.

Avengers: Doomsday is due to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

Spider-Man 4

Marvel Studios

While Spider-Man 4 still does not have a title, it will bring Tom Holland back for his fourth solo movie directly after his work on Avengers: Doomsday. After the world forgot about Peter Parker's existence in No Way Home, Spider-Man 4 will put him back on a hero's path with a newfound, if unwanted, sense of anonymity.

While plot details remain under wraps, rumors hint at Spider-Man 4 being another Multiversal affair similar to No Way Home. Due to its release coming in between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, many expect it to tie heavily into both of those epic team-up outings.

Filming for Spider-Man 4 is expected to begin in March, meaning there is a possibility fans will learn more about what is coming from Holland and company in the coming weeks.

Spider-Man 4 is due to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

As is the case with Avengers: Doomsday, expectations are high for the wall-crawler to play a major role in Avengers: Secret Wars, which should be the biggest movie in MCU history. While he may not get an overabundance of screen time, he will be a character viewers have their eyes on as universes collide and clash.

Secret Wars is being teased as the biggest crossover event in history, meaning there should be more than just Tom Holland in play from a Spidey perspective. Many hope not only for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to join but also potentially a live-action Miles Morales for the first time given the opportunity.

Although this story is still being developed and changed, rumors and plot threads could continue to leak out slowly over the next few years. Even so, once Spidey and all of his friends do take the spotlight in this outing, it is sure to change the game for Marvel Studios.

Avengers: Secret Wars is set to blast into theaters on May 7, 2027.

Marvel Zombies

On the animated side of the MCU, a surprising quote from Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum (per Critiqal) confirmed Spider-Man's inclusion in 2025's Marvel Zombies. He will join an epic team of Phase 4 MCU characters in the battle against the undead, including Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, and Yelena Belova.

Hudson Thames' Peter Parker played a big role in the What If...? Season 1 episode featuring zombies, as he saved Bruce Banner and multiple other Avengers from being killed. That show also delivered the first-ever Uncle Ben mention and gave Peter the chance to don the Cloak of Levitation for a moment.

Becoming the MCU's latest TV-MA-rated entry, Zombies will again see Peter using his web-slinging skills against a horde of incoming zombies that have taken over the planet. While story details remain hidden, expect the youngster to have plenty of moments to shine amongst the MCU's best.

Marvel Zombies is set to come to Disney+ starting on October 25, 2025.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Studios

While most of these entries include Spider-Man in a supporting role, Peter Parker will be back as the headliner in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. Despite some turmoil during production for the new season, it was put into development shortly after work began on Season 1.

The first season came to a close in mid-February, showing Peter Parker fully evolving into a hero after his work alongside Norman Osborn. Interacting with characters like Nico Minoru, Daredevil, and Doctor Strange, this show gave Spidey the MCU origin story that some felt was missing from his live-action adventures.

As of writing, no story details have been teased for Season 2 after Spidey teamed up with Doctor Strange to mess with time and retroactively save the world. However, with Harry Osborn now starting his own company and Lonnie Lincoln becoming the leader of the 110, plenty of thrilling storylines are in play.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 will reportedly be released sometime in 2026.