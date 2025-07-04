Ironheart Just Ended Phase 5, Here’s Every Phase 6 Movie & Show Confirmed to Release

Disney+'s Ironheart is over and so is Phase 5, leaving fans wondering what comes next for the MCU and the Multiverse Saga in Phase 6. The Multiverse Saga's middle chapter began in February 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, setting up Jonathan Majors' Kang as the MCU's next big villain before plans pivoted to center around Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. In just a few weeks, Marvel Studios will begin Phase 6 as the MCU's second saga heads toward its climax with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Every MCU Movie & Show Confirmed to Release in Phase 6

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - July 25

The MCU's Phase 6 will begin on Friday, July 25 with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, taking place in a '60s retro-future-inspired universe and introducing a rebooted Marvel's First Family as they take on Galactus. The Fantastic Four's star-studded cast includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Mass-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, with a sequel possibly in development already at Marvel Studios.

Eyes of Wakanda - August 27

Marvel Television will take a record-breaking time jump into MCU history with Eyes of Wakanda, a four-episode animated Disney+ series. The Black Panther spin-off stars the Hatut Zaraze - a group of Wakandan secret agents who have recovered vibranium artifacts from the nation's enemies throughout history.

Marvel Zombies - October 3

What If...?'s undead extravaganza is getting a four-episode, R-rated spin-off in Marvel Zombies, exploring the surviving heroes of this post-apocalyptic world. Nine MCU actors will voice their characters in the animated show, along with turning Mahershala Ali's Blade into the Fist of Khonshu... Moon Knight.

Wonder Man - December

The MCU's first live-action Disney+ series after Ironheart will begin its eight-episode run in December, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams. The actor-turned-superhero leads this 30-minute Hollywood satire comedy that will also bring back a familiar MCU character from Iron Man 3.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 - March 2026

The feud between Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin will reach new heights in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. As Mayor Wilson Fisk pushes his anti-vigilante agenda on New York City, Daredevil will assemble a team to fight back that will include a major role for Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - July 31, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will finally bring Tom Holland's Peter Parker back to the MCU, five years after No Way Home's cliffhanger ending. Part of Spider-Man 4 is expected to see the wall-crawler teaming up with Jon Bernthal's Punisher to fight Mark Ruffalo's Savage Hulk in one of the MCU's strangest ideas to date.

X-Men '97 Season 2 - 2026

X-Men '97 Season 2 will bring back over a dozen mutant heroes and villains in 2026, picking up from last season's time-traveling cliffhanger. The critically acclaimed series is coming back with one unfortunate caveat, being that showrunner Beau DeMayo has been replaced by What If...? writer Matthew Chauncey after he was fired for egregious misconduct.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 - 2026

Brand New Day isn't the only new web-slinging content confirmed for 2026, as Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be back for Season 2. The Disney+ follow-up will continue Norman Osborn's descent into villainy while also bringing a super-powered Gwen Stacy into the mix in true Spider-Verse fashion.

As Marvel is seemingly eyeing annual releases for shows such as X-Men '97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Daredevil: Born Again, there's every chance they will all receive another season beyond this in Phase 6 in 2027.

The Punisher - 2026

In the aftermath of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Jon Bernthal will reprise The Punisher for a Disney+ Special Presentation. The Frank Castle actor will co-write the Werewolf by Night-esque special with King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green, seemingly pitting the anti-hero against a female crime boss villain.

Vision Quest - 2026

Paul Bettany's White Vision returns in Vision Quest, a Disney+ series exploring his journey to recover his memories and humanity in a WandaVision sequel. Alongside Vision, several other Stark-made AIs will feature in the 2026 show, including James Spader reprising Ultron to set up his big MCU future.

Avengers: Doomsday - December 18, 2026

All roads of the Multiverse Saga are heading toward Avengers: Doomsday, which will arrive next holiday with a rumored stacked cast of 61 characters and actors. Heroes from the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Thunderbolts will team up as the threat of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom looms over the Multiverse.

Untitled Mystery Movie - July 23, 2027

Marvel Studios still has July 23, 2027 earmarked for an untitled MCU movie that, if it happens, will land between Avengers 5 and 6. Between Doctor Strange 3, Thor 5, Midnight Sons, Blade, and Shang-Chi 2, fans have been eager to speculate what Marvel Studios may be hiding for this mystery blockbuster release.

Avengers: Secret Wars - December 17, 2027

One year after Avengers: Doomsday ends on a cliffhanger, Secret Wars will continue the tale and conclude the Multiverse Saga in December 2027. Heroes from across the Multiverse are expected to assemble on Battleworld for the final face-off with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.