Avengers: Doomsday Star Spoils 1 Thing About the Movie's Ending

One of Avengers: Doomsday's leading stars shared an early major spoiler about part of the 2026 movie's ending.

Late March 2025 set the stage for Marvel Studios' next huge team-up outing with the announcement of over two dozen actors being featured in Avengers: Doomsday. Featuring MCU regulars and legacy Marvel stars, the hype for this film shot through the roof as fans got their first idea of how massive the scale will be.

In terms of story details, all fans know now is that dimensional barriers will be broken as Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom looks to start a reign of terror over the Multiverse. However, specific plot points are understandably being kept under wraps as filming gets underway.

The First Major Spoiler for Avengers: Doomsday Revealed

Marvel Studios

Speaking with Collider, Avengers: Doomsday star Anthony Mackie shared the first spoiler from the 2026 MCU blockbuster.

When asked about his reaction to reading the film's script, he admitted to being really excited for a story that "really pushes the boundaries." He also confirmed the film has a "cliffhanger at the end" that sets up "the continuation of the Marvel saga," which has him excited to see what's coming:

'You know what? I was really excited, man. It's one of those stories that really pushes the boundaries, and it — the cliffhanger at the end, you know, the last moments of the film — it really builds and sets us up for a way for the continuation of the Marvel saga, which is really exciting."

He also touched on what separates Doomsday from the past four Avengers movies, teasing the idea that "no one is safe" and "everyone is expendable" from the cast:

"You see these characters, and you see how they’re introduced and how they play in the universe moving forward, and no one is safe. Everyone is expendable."

Mackie has also shared his excitement for Doomsday's inclusion of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, saying he wants to "get first dibs to knock him off" in the movie.

How Will Avengers: Doomsday's Cliffhanger Affect Avengers: Secret Wars?

Marvel Studios

Marvel fans are no strangers to cliffhangers, particularly when looking at past Avengers movies. Most notably, Avengers: Infinity War concluded with Thanos eliminating half of all life before Earth's Mightiest Heroes embarked on a time heist to bring back those lost in Avengers: Endgame.

More than likely, no matter how the story details work out for the core plot of Doomsday, the expectation is that Downey's Doom is going to come out victorious over the Avengers. With set video already teasing massive destruction, it would not be shocking to see Doom unleash all kinds of hell on his enemies.

For Mackie specifically, he is expected to take a position as one of the leaders of the Avengers, who will also interact with the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Thunderbolts. Following his first MCU solo movie, he will embark on new territory as the frontman for a team after supporting characters like Steve Rogers.

As of writing, Doomsday is still in the early stages of filming, meaning fans are likely months away from learning any concrete details on what to expect to see on screen. However, this teased cliffhanger will have the viewing public on edge throughout the filming process as questions come up about what will happen.

Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on May 1, 2026.