Avengers 5: New Set Video Reveals The Best Look Yet At The Scale Of Doomsday

A recent video from the set of Avengers: Doomsday just made its way online and gave fans a glimpse at a destroyed battlefield while also showcasing the enormous scope of the upcoming film.

After being in development for quite some time, Avengers: Doomsday is now in the midst of filming. In late March, Marvel Studios officially revealed some of Domsday's cast via a live stream, but many story details regarding the upcoming title are being kept under wraps.

However, as filming continues, fans will likely learn more about what to expect from the first Avengers movie since 2019.

Avengers: Doomsday Set Video Reveals Massive Battlefield

Marvel Studios

A video of a set from Avengers: Doomsday was recently shared online that highlighted a major battle that will take place in the movie.

The filming location for the particular set that was shared is unknown, but it showcases a destroyed battlefield in what appears to be some kind of courtyard. A smaller look at this particular set was already revealed recently.

The set is hidden by massive storage crates stacked on top of one another, and when the film is finally released, fans can expect to see some sort of CGI and/or green screen used to fill out the background of the shots in that scene.

In the set video, the ground is covered in craters. This is most likely from explosions during some sort of massive battle that will take place in the film. Since Avengers movies are so action-packed, it is impossible to know if this scene will take place during the climax of the film or at some other point.

It is also worth noting that some craters and mounds of dirt have lightning or vein-like strands coming out from them. This is likely from some sort of superpower that has affected the ground.

Walkways and the base of structures make the set appear to be some kind of courtyard or public setting.

No matter where it is supposed to take place, though, the set video proves that the scope of Avengers: Doomsday will be massive.

The full video can be viewed below:

What Marvel Location is Depicted in the Doomsday Set Video?

Since the Avengers: Doomsday set video does not include any characters, actors, signs, or notable landmarks, it is impossible to predict the exact location the set is for.

However, the walkways indicate that it could be somewhere like the X-Mansion. Even though the walkways are not identical to the X-Mansion in the 2000s X-Men films, it has been confirmed that some characters from those movies will appear in Doomsday (find out which 2000s X-Men characters will be in Doomsday here).

It is possible that the X-Mansion has undergone some exterior renovations since it was last seen, and the scene depicted in the set video could end up being the destruction of the mansion.

Marvel Studios

However, it is also possible that it depicts somewhere such as the Avengers compound. Before the final battle in Endgame, the compound had a similar exterior with walkways.

As more set videos continue to appear online, fans may get a better idea of the location presented in this particular video.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in theaters on May 1, 2026.