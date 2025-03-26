Avengers: Doomsday Live Stream Kicks Off Production, Announces Marvel Cast & More

Marvel Studios dropped its first tease for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film with a live stream announcing the beginning of production as well as the cast members that will make up this superhero epic.

Despite the movie's official release date being more than a year away, Marvel got the promotional ball rolling early on the comic book team-up, giving audiences just a peek behind the curtain on the film and teasing its super-powered cast by revealing them one by one.

Marvel Studios

Thus far, only three cast members have been revealed on the stream being Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), and Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson).

Also, as part of the announcement festivities, Marvel Studios revealed the film is now in production, with filming set to take place in the U.K.

Marvel Studios

Doomsday is set to feature a massive super-powered ensemble, including classic Avengers film heroes like Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, as well as newcomers to the team like the entire Fantastic Four and members of this year's Thunderbolts* film.

Watch Avengers: Doomsday livestream here.

Even More Doomsday Information

Marvel Comics

After more than six years since their last official outing, the Avengers will reassemble in Avengers: Doomsday to take on a threat unlike anything they have faced, Doctor Doom (who will be played, in a Multiversal twist, by returning MCU veteran Robert Downey Jr.).

Avengers: Doomsday will yet again see the Russo Brothers, filmmakers of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, sit in the director's chair. This is their first Marvel project since the end of the Infinity Saga in 2019.

The movie has been described as "exciting" and "radical" by the Russos, as the directing duo hinted that it will "challenge audiences:"

"And I think these movies are gonna be a surprise to people. We found a way into the story that’s very exciting to us, but we think very radical. And I think it’s gonna challenge audiences."

They also teased that, given the film's Multiversal nature, "anybody in the Marvel bag could show up in this movie," which will be a particularly intriguing point for fans, especially heading into Avengers: Secret Wars beyond that.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.