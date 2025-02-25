Avengers: Doomsday Gets Exciting Story Update from Director: 'Very Radical'

At the premiere for their new movie The Electric Slate, Joe Russo shared some insight on what kind of story Avengers: Doomsday is looking to tell.

Avengers: Doomsday and the following Avengers: Secret Wars will be Joe and Anthony Russo's first return to the MCU since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The movies will also see the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU, though as Doctor Doom, rather than Iron Man.

Joe Russo Teases 'Avengers: Doomsday' Plot

Marvel Studios

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of The Electric Slate Joe Russo, accompanied by his brother Anthony Russo, teased an "exciting" and "radical" story in Avengers: Doomsday, saying it will "challenge audiences."

Russo admitted that to answer what they are or are not looking for when it comes to new faces in the movie, he would "probably be giving too much away." Still, he confirmed that they "are always looking for new faces," as "there are always new stories to tell:"

"That would probably be giving too much away, but I think… I think we’re always looking for new faces. Cause there’s always new stories to tell."

He did tell Deadline in a different interview, though, that "anybody in the Marvel bag could show up in this movie."

Russo shared with THR that beyond the question of who will be in the movies, he thinks both Avengers: Doomsday and the following Avengers: Secret Wars "will be a surprise to people." Russo explained that he feels they "found a way into the story" that he described as both "exciting" and "radical."

Ultimately, he believes it will "challenge audiences:"

"And I think these movies are gonna be a surprise to people. We found a way into the story that’s very exciting to us, but we think very radical. And I think it’s gonna challenge audiences."

Russo expanded on this idea of the movie aiming to "challenge audiences" with Deadline, saying that it is also "challenging for [the Russo brothers] to execute:"

"I think we found a way into the story that we think is going to be challenging for audiences — [it's] challenging for us to execute — and it's really exciting to us."

This story is still developing. Please check back soon for more!