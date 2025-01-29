MCU Star Admits They Were Wrong About Phase 6 Return

One of the MCU's biggest stars backpedaled comments made about when they may suit up in Phase 6.

The MCU’s Phase 6 (the final phase of the Multiverse Saga) is mere months away from getting underway after a slower year of releases in 2024. While the upcoming Disney+ slate is still something of a mystery, this new phase will bring half a dozen thrilling theatrical entries to the MCU.

This will also be the first time since Phase 3 that fans will get a major Avengers team-up movie, which will happen twice in about a year to close off Phase 6. Those two movies are expected to be arguably the biggest in MCU history, and many expect them to have two of the longest call sheets ever as well for Marvel.

MCU Star on Phase 6 Return: "I Got That Wrong"

Benedict Cumberbatch

Speaking at the red carpet event for The Thing With Feathers (via Business Insider), Benedict Cumberbatch backtracked on comments he made about when exactly he'll be returning to the MCU in Phase 6.

In a report from Variety in mid-January, Cumberbatch shocked the world by noting he will not appear in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. Specifically, he explained that he would not be in the film due to "the character not aligning with this part of the story," and he was not bothered by the potential repercussions of that reveal.

About a week later, he changed his stance, telling fans, "I got that wrong, I am in the next one" when asked if Marvel spoke to him about his previous comments.

He continued to play coy, however, when the outlet pointed out how Marvel stars have often lied about their status in future MCU movies over the years. To that, he smirked and said, "Don't ever believe anything I say."

Cumberbatch is now lined up to play big roles in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the films that will help culminate Phase 6 and the entire Multiverse Saga.

