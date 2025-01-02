Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield is again in talks surrounding the MCU as he addresses a possible appearance in Spider-Man 4.

Garfield became infamous for lying about his role in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home before becoming one of fans' favorite parts of the MCU's first Multiversal movies. In the end, he did show up alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, giving fans a web-slinger trio that became the stuff of film legend.

Since No Way Home became the biggest Spidey film ever, the idea of Garfield returning for more in the MCU has consistently been a topic of chatter. With the Multiverse Saga still in full swing, there are multiple projects where this could happen, one of them coming relatively soon.

Andrew Garfield Teases Role in Spider-Man 4

Marvel Studios

Speaking with GQ Magazine, Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield addressed the possibility of playing the titular role again in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4.

While confirming he has not signed on for a role in the sequel, he told fans that he's "gonna disappoint [them]" as he addressed possibly being in the movie. However, after admitting to lying about his role in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, he accepted that nobody would believe anything he said:

"I’m gonna disappoint you. Yeah, no. But I know no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on."

Speaking on the idea of doing another big franchise, he explained that he would be happy to take on that challenge "if it felt in line with [his] soul:"

"If it felt in line with my soul and was gonna be fun. Maybe I'm gonna have like five kids at some point, and I'm gonna need to start saving up for the school tuition or something."

Will Andrew Garfield Be In Spider-Man 4?

As previously noted, Andrew Garfield is officially a Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo School of Spoiling Marvel Movies graduate after his experience with Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the Multiverse set to play a significant role in the immediate future, ruling Garfield out of Spider-Man 4 is almost impossible.

While many hoped Spider-Man 4 would be more of a street-level Spidey film, almost all signs point to it being another massive Multiversal movie like its predecessor. Rumors also hinted that this movie is due to finally introduce Venom to the MCU, which could be dangerous for all three live-action Spideys.

Spider-Man 4 will also be released between the next two Avengers movies, leading to the notion that dimensional barriers will be broken. Spider-Man 4's release date is less than 90 days after Avengers: Doomsday, meaning the Multiverse could already be in shambles as Spidey returns to the MCU.

As of writing, Spider-Man 4 is still being written, although filming is due to begin this summer.

Garfield has no projects officially scheduled for filming right now. It is also unclear how big a role he would have in Spider-Man 4 after only filming for about two weeks for his appearance in No Way Home.

Regardless of the details, if Garfield is in Spider-Man 4, Marvel or Sony would likely speak on his inclusion at some point. The only thing fans can do is wait for more official updates on the sequel.

Spider-Man 4 is due to swing into theaters on July 24, 2026.