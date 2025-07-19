New photos have revealed the first look at the set of Marvel Studios' second Netflix reboot project. Jon Bernthal made an impactful return as Frank Castle (aka the Punisher) in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, joining Matt Murdock's quest in his fight against Wilson Fisk's new regime as mayor of New York City. At the end of Born Again's debut run on Disney+, Punisher was captured by the Kingpin's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. In the post-credits scene, however, the Punisher appeared to be on the verge of escaping after he tricked a guard and broke his arm in the process.

Daredevil: Born Again's post-credits scene seemed to perfectly set up the events of Marvel Studios' upcoming Punisher Special Presentation on Disney+. This second Netflix reboot project is confirmed to make MCU history because it will highlight the titular anti-hero's clash against a female villain, marking the first time that Frank Castle will go head-to-head with such a foe. While plot details are still shrouded in secrecy, a new update about the Special Presentation emerged online, providing fans a first look at its set.

Jon Bernthal was spotted on the set of the Punisher Special Presentation in photos via Just Jared, which showcase the first look at Frank Castle's new appearance in the one-off episode.

The Punisher is also wearing more low-key casual wear in this appearance, suggesting that he is keeping a low profile after his breakout. Castle is once again sporting a bushy beard as well, indicating that some time has passed since he escaped from Wilson Fisk's dungeon.

It is clear that the Punisher is still recovering from his wounds, though, as visible injuries can be seen underneath his clothes.

@_DaredevilShots from X (formerly Twitter) also shared a set of photos from Marvel Studios' Punisher Special Presentation's production, which showcases a different side of New York.

The photos showed a glimpse of New York, where vandalism is apparent on the walls, suggesting that this could be where the Punisher ends up after escaping from Kingpin's task force.

More photos of different establishments emerged, such as the Cecilian Pork Store in downtown New York.

An image of a vandalized car suggests that the chaos still remains in New York even though Kingpin enacted martial law.

Interestingly, this theater has movie listings from the past: Italian Job (2003), Predator (1987), and Dr. Strangelove (1964). While this could hint at a flashback, it's worth noting that several theater chains in New York screen older movies.

Another shot of a local establishment was included in the first-look photos.

X

One of the set photos highlights Gnacci's restaurant, and this has an important connection to Marvel lore. As pointed out by Charles Murphy of Murphy's Multiverse, Ma Gnucci is the head of the Gnucci Crime Family, who served as the villain in Volume 5 of The Punisher.

Given the reports that the Punisher Special Presentation will feature a female villain, it seems that Ma Gnucci could be the one causing trouble against Frank Castle in the upcoming project.

More photos showcase the Special Presentation's overall vibe and setting in New York.

Meanwhile, Just Jared (via @MCUFilmNews on X) showed the first look at Jon Bernthal in character as Frank Castle on the set of The Punisher Special Presentation.

The Punisher is an upcoming Special Presentation under the Marvel Television banner, written by Jon Bernthal alongside writer and director Reinaldo Marcus Green. The standalone special will premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

What To Expect in Marvel's The Punisher Special Presentation

It is expected that part of the story of The Punisher will revolve around the aftermath of his escape from Kingpin's Anti-Vigilante Task Force, chronicling how he ends up back on the streets of New York.

With nowhere to run due to martial law in effect, it's possible that he will seek refuge with his former allies, but Mayor Fisk could end up sabotaging his plans by recruiting Frank's past enemies and sending them to search for him as a way to seek revenge for his previous actions.

It's possible that one of these villains is Ma Gnucci, considering that she already has a connection to Frank in Netflix's The Punisher Season 1 when he killed most of the Gnucci Crime family members in Episode 1.

It seems that Frank's past will come back to bite him in his Special Presentation since Mayor Fisk could alert Ma Gnucci about his whereabouts and send some of his goons to track the Punisher down and eliminate him for good.

While it remains to be seen if Daredevil will show up to assist him, the Devil of Hell's Kitchen might be busy recruiting other heroes and allies for the army he is trying to build against Mayor Fisk, meaning that the Punisher may be on his own in fighting off Ma Gnucci's forces and some of the task force members potentially sent by Kingpin.

Still, the Punisher has already proved that he can stand on his own and defeat dangerous enemies, and it will likely be a brutal showdown when it all comes to a halt in the upcoming Special Presentation before his confirmed appearance in Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4.