Captain America 4 Finally Reveals the Divisive Superhero Costume Kept Hidden the Whole Movie

Marvel Studios has officially unveiled the controversial superhero suit from Captain America: Brave New World that remained hidden throughout the entire film. The reveal confirms fan speculation, as the costume's absence from the movie seemed to be an audible, not the initial plan. Now, audiences are getting their first full look at the new suit worn by this divisive hero from Captain America 4.

To avoid further controversy, Marvel Studios significantly reworked Shira Haas' Ruth Bat-Seraph's backstory for the film. Rather than introducing her as a mutant or Israeli national security agent, the MCU reimagined Ruth as a former Black Widow trained in the Red Room, steering clear of any direct geopolitical associations.

During the reworking, it also seems that Ruth's role was minimized, which has been confirmed now by new official images. New concept art from the Captain America: Brave New World official art book offers a closer look at Ruth's superhero suit. The design features a sleek, tactical look with a blue-and-white color scheme and military-style cargo pants, blending combat practicality with superhero flair.

Marvel Studios

A similar look strips the jacket away, showing an all-too-familiar MCU action suit hugging Ruth's body, ready for battle.

Marvel Studios

Throughout Captain America 4, Ruth began as a by-the-book security head for President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) but gradually aligned with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) after realizing she was being used to help frame Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly).

By the film's end, she played a key role in helping stop The Leader's (Tim Blake Nelson) plan, setting up her possible future as a trusted ally in the new Captain America's circle, far removed from her comic book counterpart. However, her superhero suit was barely visible in the final cut, hidden mainly beneath a tactical jacket and never fully showcased on screen.

Marvel Studios

Several early designs explore color variations, including deep blues and greens, with some versions featuring unique collar styles, one even includes a flowing scarf for a more dramatic silhouette.

Marvel Studios

One standout look leans heavily into a tactical aesthetic, muting the color palette with silver and gray tones for a grounded, militarized feel.

Marvel Studios

Two stylized designs ditch the cargo pants for sleek superhero tights, one features a camo print, while the other uses bright white accents. Both include a distinctive flared-back element, almost like a mini-skirt, that sets them apart from the more grounded versions.

Marvel Studios

Another batch includes eight near-identical tactical variations with Ruth's hair tied up; one notable iteration removes the shoulder sleeves entirely. These designs closely resemble the functional, mission-ready style seen with Sam Wilson or Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) in the MCU.

Marvel Studios

Ruth was a controversial character heading into Captain America: Brave New World due to her complex and divisive comic book origins. Known in the comics as Sabra, she was portrayed as an Israeli mutant and Mossad agent. This characterization drew criticism for its perceived political implications, particularly surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Her inclusion in the MCU sparked backlash upon the announcement of Haas in the role, especially amid ongoing real-world tensions.

The Future of Captain America in the MCU

Marvel Studios

There’s no denying that Captain America: Brave New World was a letdown for many, marked by behind-the-scenes reworks that reshaped much of the story (including Ruth's character) and delivered a film widely seen as a lower-tier MCU entry.

Its underwhelming critical reception was matched by a lackluster global box office, making it the third out of the last four Marvel films to stumble commercially. Still, Anthony Mackie’s portrayal of Sam Wilson remains a strong point, continuing to earn praise for bringing heart and conviction to the role of Captain America. Marvel Studios seems to agree, having already positioned him for a much larger role in the franchise's future.

The Thunderbolts* post-credits scene hinted at a clash between heroes, with Sam likely leading his own new team of Avengers. That path will culminate with Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters on December 18, 2026.