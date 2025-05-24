Marvel Studios Failed at the Box Office With 3 of Its Last 4 Movies

Marvel Studios' recent box office streak has seen a sharp downturn, with just one of its last four films turning a significant profit. Once known for its consistent blockbuster dominance, the MCU has faced growing challenges as audience interest wanes and critical reception becomes more mixed.

Throughout the 2010s, Marvel Studios was virtually untouchable at the box office, with every film it released proving to be a commercial hit. All of its titles were deemed profitable at that time, and many soared past the $1 billion mark with ease, cementing the MCU's dominance in pop culture. The decade culminated in Avengers: Endgame, which shattered records and earned over $2.7 billion worldwide.

However, the once bulletproof franchise has stumbled in recent years, with several films underperforming and one becoming a notable flop. While multiple factors behind this inconsistency exist, a major turning point started in the late 2010s as Marvel Studios widened its workload to Disney+ series development and was ultimately spread too thin. Even so, some recent MCU movies that many might have thought were flops were actually surprising hits.

With a major internal strategy shift now underway at Marvel Studios, let's examine how the last four MCU films have fared and why only one emerged as a true box office success.

The Marvels

Retrospectively, this was the biggest box office bomb in MCU history, and it's not even close.

In a truly historic failure, The Marvels became Marvel Studios' most significant financial misfire to date. Starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, the sequel to Captain Marvel failed to generate interest, earning just $84.5 million domestically and totaling $206.1 million worldwide. With a production cost of $275 million, the film ultimately lost Disney an estimated $237 million. While its release during the SAG-AFTRA strike hindered marketing efforts, the disappointing turnout forced Marvel to reassess its entire approach to both film and television.

In many ways, The Marvels served as a wake-up call that the once-dominant MCU could no longer rely on name recognition alone. Notably, none of The Marvels trio were included in the official casting chairs for Avengers: Doomsday.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Released in 2024, Marvel Studios' reset year, Deadpool & Wolverine was the studio's only film that year, and it proved to be a massive return to form. The movie smashed records to become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time and the sixth-highest-earning MCU movie ever, edging out 2018's Black Panther. It also became the top-grossing X-Men or Deadpool film, ultimately earning an impressive $1.33 billion worldwide.

The film's success is a clear testament to the enduring popularity of the Deadpool franchise, overwhelming fan excitement over Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine, and the power of character-driven storytelling. More importantly, it signals that Marvel Studios intends to lean heavily into its newly reacquired X-Men rights as it heads toward what many believe will be a soft reboot following Avengers: Secret Wars.

Captain America: Brave New World

The fourth Captain America film, and the first with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson taking up the mantle, Brave New World struggled to make a lasting impact. Critically panned and met with a lukewarm audience response, the film brought in $415.1 million worldwide. While that figure surpasses 2011's The First Avenger, it falls a staggering $300 million short of 2014's The Winter Soldier, and that gap grows even more concerning when adjusted for inflation.

Exact budget details remain unclear due to extensive reshoots, which likely inflated production costs and made profitability harder to achieve. Though it crossed the $400 million mark, it ranks as the seventh-lowest-grossing MCU movie ever. This stat doesn't inspire much confidence in the future of Sam Wilson's solo Captain America outings. Despite some potential for profit through streaming and merchandise, the film ultimately felt like a misstep for a franchise known as one of Marvel's biggest since its inception.

Thunderbolts* / The New Avengers

Still in the midst of its box office run, Thunderbolts* opened on May 2 with a modest debut before Marvel Studios pivoted to a bold marketing move: rebranding the film as The New Avengers. While this change spoiled a key plot point, it appeared to pay off, as the film saw a relatively strong second-weekend drop of just 56.4%. To date, it has grossed just $332 million worldwide, including more than $162 million domestically, with projections estimating a final domestic total between $200–$210 million.

Critically, the film fared well, earning an impressive 88% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 94% audience score. However, despite the strong reception, Thunderbolts* has not been a box office sensation, especially as it was somewhat overshadowed by Ryan Coogler's Sinners, one of the biggest original film hits in years.

With its theatrical momentum fading, Thunderbolts* will likely end up in the lower tier of MCU earners, a disappointing outcome for a $180-million-budgeted team-up film directly tied to Avengers: Doomsday. While not a failure, its lukewarm performance reflects the shifting expectations around Marvel films and the lingering effects of the Disney+ content strategy.