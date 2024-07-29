Marvel Studios is back in the box office record books after the release of Ryan Renolds and Hugh Jackman's debut in the MCU: Deadpool & Wolverine.

Anticipation was through the roof for Deadpool & Wolverine as it is the only MCU film releasing in 2024. In addition, this Multiverse-hopping adventure brought Reynolds and Jackman together for the first time as these characters since 2009.

Fans have spoken, giving it a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and the box office haul has reflected Marvel's return to form.

Decidedly needing a monetary win after The Marvels was the biggest flop in studio history, it is safe to say that Deadpool & Wolverine has restored the money magic.

Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Records

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine surpassed recent expectations with a staggering opening of $444.1 million worldwide.

The film's international box office performance contributed significantly to this total, bringing in $233.1 million, while the domestic box office added an impressive $211 million.

Here are the eight key box office records the film broke on opening weekend:

1. Biggest R-rated Opening Ever

Coming as no surprise, Deadpool & Wolverine outgrossed 2016's Deadpool domestic opening number of $132.4 million, the previous record holder for the highest-grossing opening weekend for an R-rated movie.

2. Biggest Opening in 2024

Disney is on a summer heater, with Pixar's Inside Out 2 kicking off its box office run with $154.2 million domestic. Now Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed that number and will most likely remain the king of opening weekend in 2024.

3. 6th Biggest Opening Ever

Incredibly, Deadpool & Wolverine surpassed Black Panther's $202 million, The Avengers' $207.4 million, and Jurassic World's $208.8 opening weekend, making it the sixth-highest opening ever domestically.

4. 4th Biggest Superhero Movie Opening

When it comes to driving fans to the theater opening weekend, no one does it quite like Marvel crossover events.

Deadpool & Wolverine has taken its rightful place behind Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avengers: Infinity War, as the fourth highest-grossing comic book movie at the domestic box office opening weekend.

5. New Record for Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy

Step aside, Logan, there is a new Wolverine in town. Bringing all their talents, bravado, and charisma together, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy have all soared to new heights with Deadpool & Wolverine.

6. Biggest opening weekend Since No Way Home

Not even 2023's Barbie revved up as much excitement as Deadpool & Wolverine. It hasn't been since fans were bursting at the seams to see Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield swinging side by side in 2021.

7. Highest July Opening Weekend

July has become a powerful month at the box office, with Deadpool & Wolverine now becoming king, surpassing The Lion King ($191.8 million) as the all-time opener at the domestic box office during the month.

8. The 11th Biggest Global Debut Ever

Deadpool & Wolverine began incredibly well overseas, with the $1 billion mark clear in its sights.

Totaling its global haul, the new Marvel flick was able to surpass 2022's James Cameron blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water, which opened to

$441.7 million globally.

Marvel Studios Plans to Dominate Box Office

Deadpool & Wolverine is only the beginning of Marvel's plans to rake in as much global box office dollars as possible.

During its 2024 San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced the returns of directors Joe and Anthony Russo and Robert Downey Jr. starring in Avengers: Doomsday as Doctor Doom.

Above all else, bringing those three integral pieces of the Infinity Saga back is a clear effort to raise the ceiling of box office success.

Key 2025 releases like Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps also have the potential to re-establish the Marvel brand as a premium quality comic book movie franchise.

Without the rapid success of Deadpool & Wolverine, the waters would be much murkier moving forward. I guess Deadpool really is Marvel Jesus.

Deadpool & Wolverine is playing in theaters now.

