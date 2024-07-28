First Trailer for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts Movie Released at Comic-Con

Thunderbolts*' San Diego Comic-Con trailer showcased a thrilling look at Marvel Studios' next team-up film led by Florence Pugh's Yelena and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes.

Directed by Jake Schreier, the upcoming Phase 5 movie features an unusual mix of antiheroes and villains as they embark on an unknown mission that could change the MCU's landscape.

Thunderbolts* made headlines in recent months after it received a new release date. The movie is set to release in theaters on May 5, 2025.

It also created some buzz after The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun dropped out of the project, with him being replaced by Lewis Pullman to play the role of Sentry.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios released the first exclusive look at Thunderbolts* during the studio's Hall H panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

The footage began with Alexi Shostakov (aka Red Guardian) and Yelena Belova's reunion, with Yelena telling Alexi, "There's something wrong with me:"

Yelena: "You feel fulfilled." Alexi: "So full. So filled, but what brings you here?" Yelena: "There's something wrong with me."

A montage then showed Bucky entering a courtroom, U.S. Agent looking at news articles about himself, and Yelena's hallway fight.

The exclusive look also showed the team coming together, with each member given a mission by a mysterious benefactor. It is later revealed to be a setup.

Yelena and Ghost fight U.S. Agent and an unknown assailant. The footage shows Lewis Pullman as Bob enters wearing a hospital gown before the room locks down.

Yelena tells someone, "Someone wants us gone. Eventually, you come to realize that there are bad guys.. and there are worse guys."

In a separate scene, Sebastian Stan's Bucky is not happy to see Valentina. He then puts on his Vibranium arm.

Brandon Davis of Comicbook also teased that there is a scene in the Avengers Tower with Valentina.

What To Expect in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts

San Diego Comic-Con

The first footage of Thunderbolts* showcased another grounded take on the MCU, unveiling a thrilling vibe anchored by the unusual dynamic among the titular anti-heroes assembled.

The fact that Yelena seemingly said that they are being set up suggests that there is something sinister in the works and the Thunderbolts (as a team) are being targeted.

Seeing anti-heroes/villains work together is a welcome sight for the MCU since it allows Marvel to offer a fresh and unique approach to the team's dynamic that would rival DC's take on the Suicide Squad.

Based on the footage shown, it looks like Lewis Pullman's Bob (who appears to be Sentry) is at the center of the conflict. It remains to be seen though if he is an ally or an enemy of the team.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina also appears to be the antagonistic force that the Thunderbolts need to deal with in the movie, considering that the actress teased during the Hall H panel that she wants power for herself.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* is set to premiere in theaters on May 5, 2025.

Read more about Thunderbolts:

First Look at Sebastian Stan's 2025 Marvel Movie Return Reveals 1 Key Bucky Change

Marvel Finds Replacement Actress for The Bear Star After She Exits the MCU

Black Widow 2: Marvel Exec Confirms Upcoming Movie Will Act as a Sequel