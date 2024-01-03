Marvel Studios Just Lost 1 Major MCU Superhero Actor

Marvel Studios lost a major actor for one of its upcoming 2025 Phase 5 films.

Recently, the MCU has been going through lots of changes for a variety of reasons—creative differences and massive delays caused by historic strikes, to name a couple.

The Multiverse Saga just fired its Kang the Conqueror actor, Daredevil is getting a huge retooling, Blade is still getting rewrites, and more. Marvel Studios just cannot catch a break.

Steven Yeun Not Starring in Thunderbolts

The Hollywood Reporter announced that Steven Yeun will no longer be starring in Marvel Studios' upcoming 2025 film Thunderbolts.

While his involvement was never officially confirmed by Marvel themselves, his casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter back in February 2023, with it later being revealed that he would be playing the character named Sentry.

No reasoning behind the change was given, but it would not be surprising if the cause is rooted in the many delays caused by last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Thunderbolts will still star Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Olga Kurylenko, Ayo Edebiri, Sebastian Stan, and more.

The film is scheduled it release on July 25, 2025.

What Is Next For the Sentry?

Many are undoubtedly upset by this news as Seven Yeun departs the super-powered franchise, without ever having made an appearance. Yeun is a great actor, and losing him is awful, no matter the circumstance.

Hopefully, this departure is not the result of any ill will between parties. After all, Thunderbolts is still being written and directed by Beef's Jake Schreier, who recently worked closely with Yeun on the streaming series.

While there's plenty of speculation that this was caused by the delays stemming from the recent strikes, some cannot help but worry that perhaps this happened due to news of the actor's role leaking through Robert Kirkman.

The Invincible creator accidentally revealed that his good friend Steven Yeun had just had a costume fitting for Sentry in Thunderbolts.

But now, someone will need to pick up the empty, yellow Sentry suit. Some previous fan-favorite choices include Alexander Skarsgard, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Ryan Gosling, and Anthony Starr.

Hopefully, Marvel Studios will choose to comment on the situation soon, which could help curb the speculation that is already running rampant.

Thunderbolts hits theaters on July 25, 2025.