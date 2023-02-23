Marvel Casts The Walking Dead Star In Major MCU Role

The MCU's roster is expanding as it reportedly added The Walking Dead's fan-favorite actor in a significant role in Phase 5's upcoming crossover movie.

One of the exciting additions to Phase 5's slate is Thunderbolts. The movie will assemble old villains and returning anti-heroes for an unknown mission led by Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes as the team's surprising leader.

While exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, Thunderbolts' cast keeps growing. Just recently, Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) signed on to appear in the project in an undisclosed role, with more casting news to come.

Steven Yeun Joins the MCU's Thunderbolts

Per Deadline, Nope and The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun landed a major role in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts.

Deadline's sources noted that the actor's role is not only significant to the Phase 5 closer but is expected to be a major one in the MCU's future.

Yeun famously portrayed Glenn Rhee on AMC's The Walking Dead from 2010-2016.

Yeun was recently nominated for an Oscar after his impressive portrayal of Jacob in A24's Minari. The actor also had a scene-stealing performance in Jordan Peele's Nope last year.

Aside from Thunderbolts, Yeun is set to have a busy 2023, with him starring alongside Ali Wong in Netflix and A24's dark comedy limited series Beef while also reuniting with Parasite director Bong Joon Ho in Warner Bros.' Mickey 17.

Yeun joins MCU mainstays Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss in Thunderbolts.

Which Marvel Character Will Steven Yeun Play? (Theory)

Adding Steven Yeun to the growing MCU ensemble is a solid win for Marvel Studios. Still, it is unknown which character Yeun would portray in the super-powered franchise, given the massive roster of heroes and villains from the comics.

Given Yeun's impressive resume and skyrocketing popularity, Deadline's report of him having a significant role in the MCU's future isn't surprising, but it also acts as a major hint of who he would play.

At this stage, the Thunderbolts' main villain is still unknown, but many have theorized that the team's secret foe could end up being Sentry. In Marvel Comics, Sentry is a character who has Superman-like abilities but is struggling with his evil alter-ego, the Void.

Yeun may be portraying the MCU's iteration of the character. Given that the report indicated that the actor is important to the franchise's future, it's possible that Yeun's Sentry could also show up in the next two Avengers movies, potentially as an ally to Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Thunderbolts is set to premiere in theaters on July 26, 2024.