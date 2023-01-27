Marvel Studios Casts Secret Role In Sebastian Stan & Florence Pugh's Thunderbolts Movie

The Thunderbolts movie's cast just got a little bigger, with a new addition announced Thursday.

The July 2024 film will be the last of Phase 5 and already has a star-studded cast. Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), and Olga Krylenko (Taskmaster) are all confirmed to appear.

Not much else is known about the upcoming blockbuster, just that it will follow this "ragtag bunch," as they "just mess everything up."

Now, the cast has expanded with an exciting addition.

The Thunderbolts' New Addition

Ayo Edebiri

According to Deadline, Ayo Edebiri has signed on to appear in the MCU's upcoming Thunderbolts movie.

Edebiri is familiar to fans of FX's The Bear and will be playing an as-of-now undisclosed role in the 2024 film.

With the role being kept secret, and very little being known about the Phase-ending movie besides its stars, fans are left to speculate and theorize about what this could mean for the franchise as a whole.

When trying to speculate about who Edebiri may be playing in Thunderbolts, it is tempting to look to past members of the team sharing the movie's name in Marvel Comics.

However, the movie's roster of Sebastian Stan's Bucky, Florence Pugh's Yelena, and the like is not one familiar to comics fans, and as such, Edebiri's role could come from anywhere in Marvel's oeuvre of characters.

Which Marvel Hero (or Villain) Will Edebiri Play?

Perhaps Edebiri could be playing an entirely original character alongside Stan, Pugh, and the rest of the Thunderbolts cast? Val does not have any prominent established right-hands in the MCU yet, maybe she could be filling that vacancy?

Alternatively, the MCU has yet to see heroes like Tigra or Moondragon. While neither has prominently worked with the Thunderbolts in the comics, that is seemingly not a disqualifying factor for being on the MCU's version of the team.

Tigra (Greer Nelson) has been a mystic member of both Avengers and Defenders teams — and a mystic-related hero is missing from the current Thunderbolts roster. With a lot of super-soldier-esque characters on the team, a mystic hero would be a welcome addition.

Moondragon is the daughter of Drax in the comics, and with his time in the MCU seeming to come to an end, having his legacy continue with his daughter would be a nice tribute.

Thunderbolts releases in theaters on July 26, 2024.