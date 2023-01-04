Dave Bautista Says Goodbye to Marvel Drax Role

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to be the final adventure for this iteration of the Guardians team, Dave Bautista is already saying goodbye to his MCU role as Drax ahead of the threequel.

Bautista has long been teasing his MCU exit as Drax.

The actor previously hinted that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is “probably going to be the end” of his character's arc and his final appearance in his Marvel contract.

The WWE Legend also reflected on how playing Drax changed his life, adding the hashtag "#GoodbyeDrax" to his Instagram post.

Dave Bautista Bids Goodbye to Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel

As per the latest feature from GQ, Dave Bautista opened up about playing Drax in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy while also being at peace with the idea that it's his final portrayal of the character.

After nine years, six movies, and a holiday special on Disney+, Bautista is bidding farewell to Drax.

While admitting he's grateful to have played the character, Bautista pointed out that there's a "relief" that it's over, noting that "it wasn't all pleasant" due to the makeup process.

Bautista also said he doesn't know if he wants Drax to be his legacy. Instead, the former WWE champion shared that he wants "to do more dramatic stuff:"

"I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief [that it’s over]. It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy - it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."

Landing the role of Drax was not easy for Bautista as he endured months of repeat auditions for Disney. This is on top of the rumors of bigger names that he was reportedly in competition with for the part.

Bautista shared that he was in the car on his way to the gym when he found out he got the job to play the Marvel hero. The actor reflected on the emotional moment:

“I had to pull over because I was crying so hard. Turned right back around and walked into my house shaking to tell my wife I had gotten the role, and we were both standing there freaking out.”

Did Dave Bautista Just Spoil Drax's Fate in Vol. 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's emotional trailer led fans to speculate that at least one team member will die in the threequel. Moreover, Marvel director James Gunn confirmed that "not all" of the Guardians will survive the movie.

While many are theorizing that Rocket Racoon will be the one who will bite the dust, Dave Bautista's latest comments suggest that Vol. 3 will mark the end of Drax's story.

Although it appears to be a straight-up spoiler, saying goodbye to Drax could hint that the character may not end up dying, especially considering that he is openly revealing this tidbit. Drax may retire from being a Guardian at the end of Vol. 3 instead of meeting his tragic demise.

Meanwhile, Bautista's remark about being relieved from playing Drax isn't surprising, especially after noting that getting in the makeup is “just a nightmare” for him.

It's understandable that Bautista is happy that he's retiring from Drax, but there's no denying that his portrayal will forever have a lasting impact on Marvel fans around the globe.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, May 5.