James Gunn Hints at Major Guardians Death In Third Movie

Director James Gunn teased the major deaths that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hold, following speculation that at least one hero will meet their end.

Fan excitement is running high for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, especially after an emotionally charged debut trailer that teased trauma and loss to come. This follows speculation that the MCU threequel will hold at least one major Guardians death with the movie marking the end of the line for these heroes.

Gunn even responded to one fan theory surrounding the deaths that Vol. 3 will hold, revealing that they were at least partially right. Nonetheless, the filmmaker has remained tight-lipped on his movie's surprises as he begins to chart the course for DC's future in his new role as DC Studios CEO.

However, with just six months to go until release, the superhero genre icon offered his latest cryptic tidbit pointing toward the losses to come.

James Gunn Teases Guardians 3 Deaths

Following the release of the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, director James Gunn shared the poster on Instagram, describing the flick as the "end of an era." This caught a response from one fan who pointed out the MCU will likely continue releasing projects that feature the Guardians even after Vol. 3:

mrsi6733: “Not really an end of an era as Marvel will continue making guardians films and including the characters in films like Thor: Love and Thunder”

However, Gunn responded to the message, simply saying "not all of them," which seems to imply not all of the Guardians will survive the 2023 blockbuster in order to make further MCU appearances down the line.

Which Guardians Will Die in Vol. 3?

James Gunn has been clear about Vol. 3 being the end of his Guardians story, and that statement rings more definitively than ever now as he makes the jump to DC. However, that doesn't mean Marvel Studios won't want to utilize these characters in the future, perhaps in the next batch of Avengers movies.

Although, Gunn seems intent on continuing the trend of having a major death in every Guardians flick with Vol. 3 - following the loss of the original Groot in Vol. 1 and Yondu in Vol. 2. But the question remains, who will be the latest heroic death to tug at audiences' heartstrings next summer?

Many have speculated that Rocket may be among the losses, perhaps in a sacrifice to stop his villainous creator the High Evolutionary. With Rocket finally having his origin explored, getting a romantic arc, and facing a villain with close ties to him, it stands to reason that his death would fit right in.

There has also been plenty of speculation surrounding Drax meeting his demise, especially after Dave Bautista insisted this will be the end for his MCU character. With the actor being so definitive in that statement, he may be among the most likely to die after finally getting the spotlight in the Disney+ Holiday Special.

But on that topic, it's also worth discussing which Guardians are safe, and Gamora stands atop that list after having already faced one death in Avengers: Infinity War. Meanwhile, Chris Pratt's Star-Lord is among the favorites to have an MCU journey beyond Vol. 3, which could keep him safe from the High Evolutionary's wrath.

Nonetheless, Gunn's wording of "not all of them" will be returning, would, in theory, seem to imply that at least some will. So even though Vol. 3 will largely mark the end for this Guardians story and probably their solo franchise, at least some members may have a role to play in future MCU outings.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.