Watch: Guardians of the Galaxy 3's Super Emotional First Trailer Released

The world's first look at Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is here, and it's an emotional one.

It's been clear for a while now that when the Guardians return to the big screen for their next adventure, it will be one charged with emotion.

Back in 2021, Karen Gillen, who plays Nebula in the franchise, revealed that both she and Pom Klentieff (Mantis) were "full of tears." The actress went as far as to say the script is director James Gunn's "strongest work yet."

Given that this third film will be James Gunn's last outing with the Guardians, especially given his new status as co-boss of the DCU, the prospect of the movie being emotional shouldn't catch anyone off guard.

Now, the project's first teaser has given audiences a glimpse of what to expect.

Watch the First Guardians of the Galaxy Trailer

Disney and Marvel Studios attended CCXP, a Brazilian entertainment and comic convention, where they showcased the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The trailer provides the world's first loo at Will Poulter's Adam Warlock.

Marvel

The gang is getting a new set of matching uniforms, all of which are ripped straight out of the comic books.

Marvel

Vol. 3 will be exploring Rocket's origin story, which will include an extremely cute baby Rocket.

Marvel

Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary makes his big debut as he looks upon his experiments.

Marvel

The Guardians of the Galaxy get their badass team shot, with all seven members finally reunited once again.

Marvel

The full trailer can be seen below:

The Guardians Say Goodbye

It's safe to say that most audiences are not ready to say goodbye to James Gunn and his Guardians.

On top of those meta sentiments, which will enter the theater alongside audiences, the story itself looks to have a handful of extremely poignant moments.

Drax might be on the brink of death, Peter Quill can be seen grieving hysterically over something or someone unknown, Gamora's disconnected from the team, Rocket's origin story, and Groot rallying them all together—there's so much to digest.

Despite this being Gunn's last film, this certainly won't be the last fans see of these characters—just, simply put, this iteration of the team will be done. Going forward, a new team will be assembled. Maybe they can add faces like Nova or Beta Ray Bill.

But, with this big finale coming next year, at least one member of the family will bite the dust. Currently, it's not looking so great for either Drax or Rocket. Better start placing bets now.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.