CCXP Marvel & Star Wars: EXACT Panel Time and Every Major Announcement

CCXP, the self-proclaimed "biggest pop culture festival in the world", will take place for the first time since 2019 between December 1st to December 4th in Sao Paulo Brazil. The event offers an incredible fandom experience for those attending in person, but will also provide fans from home with some major announcements for some of their favorite entertainment franchises, including the MCU and Star Wars.

Disney is primed to make a big splash at CCXP, bringing with them its 2023 slate of movie and TV releases. If Disney's 2019 CCXP panel, which included Black Widow, Eternals, and The Rise of Skywalker, is where fans should set their expectations, then the Disney faithful should be in for a treat today!

Marvel & Star Wars Panel Exact Time and Schedule

CCXP takes place between December 1st and December 4th. Disney's CCXP panel is scheduled for December 1st between 2:30 pm - 5:30 pm ET. The biggest announcements from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and the rest of Disney's studios are expected to take place during that time frame.

For announcements outside of Disney, here are the 6 other major CCXP panels below:

1. Disney's Magical World at CCXP

December 1st, 2:30 pm ET

With its engines running hot to celebrate its 100th anniversary, Disney is coming to CCXP with everything and more. In a panel full of surprises and news, fans of Pixar, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Avatar, and Marvel will laugh, cry and freak out in more than three hours of the show!

2. 100 Years of Stan Lee

December 2nd, 12:45 pm ET

If he were alive, the father of the modern era of comics would be 100 years old this December. Honored on the CCXP22 poster, we will also celebrate him on the main stage of the event. Excelsior!

3. We are Enamored by Tenoch Huerta

December 2nd, 6:30 pm ET

For the first time CCXP is bringing a guest star from a movie currently in theaters: the actor and producer Tenoch Huerta, who played Namor in the film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Before joining Marvel, he was already known for his role in the acclaimed Netflix series 'Narcos: Mexico'. Tenoch is coming to CCXP22 to talk about his career and his experience starring in one of the greatest movies of the year.

4. Netflix

December 3rd,11:30 am ET

Netflix is here with a great deal for CCXP22, presenting a panel that promises to make the Thunder Stage tremble. With news about the original series 'The Sandman', 'Wednesday', 'The Recruit', 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' and 'Sintonia'.

5. HBO Max Presents: The Last of Us

December 3rd, 3:00 pm ET

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge and the co-creators and executive producers of 'The Last of Us' series, Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, will be at CCXP to talk about one of the most awaited premieres of recent times and share interesting facts from the movie set and more surprises.

6. Prime Video Releases

December 3rd, 4:00 pm ET

Get your heart ready! We will welcome the casts of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', 'The Wheel of Time', 'Jack Ryan', and 'The Peripheral' here in Brazil!

What To Expect from Marvel and Star Wars at CCXP

With big panels come big expectations, but there is reason to believe that Disney will have a solid showing at CCXP.

To start, the Hollywood giant has a history of bringing an impressive amount of new content to CCXP. Disney's 2019 panel featured our first look at The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and The Eternals, as well as new scenes from Black Widow and The Rise of Skywalker.

Second, Disney is bringing in some major talent from their 2023 MCU & Star Wars slate to CCXP. Based on the cast and crew attending CCXP, we can expect at least Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Mandalorian Season 3 to have a presence at CCXP. Just some of the stars coming to the studio's panel include:

Finally, with a new Marvel panel come new Marvel rumors. Daniel RPK has stated that CCXP should expect trailers from Loki Season 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Ant-Man 3. He even went on to state that the Guardians 3 trailer would be released publicly!

Every Major CCXP 2022 Announcement (Updating)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Collider

Disney's CCXP booth gives fans a first look at a new display for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. It is not clear what this location is yet, but based on the features of the standee, it seems to be a building on Knowhere.

Look at pics of the Guardians 3 CCXP standee here!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Collider

Disney's booth also has a similar standee for Ant-Man 3. This display more obviously shows off a giant Quantum tunnel machine that takes the Ant-Family into the quantum realm.