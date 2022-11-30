Disney Starts Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Marketing In a Big Way (Photos)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Chris Pratt
By Russ Milheim Posted:

Marvel Studios has officially started promoting the third Guardians of the Galaxy film in Brazil.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Gets Display

Disney's booth at CCXP, a Brazilian multi-genre entertainment and comic convention, has been revealed, and it includes the start of marketing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Thanks to images from Collider, fans can see the display for James Gunn's threequel, which showcases the franchise's logo front and center on a street corner of some sort.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, CCXP
Collider

It's not clear where exactly it's supposed to be, but given where the Holiday Special took place, odds are that it's on Knowhere.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, CCXP
Collider

There's also a display for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which lets guests walk into a massive Quantum tunnel machine.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, CCXP
Collider

This story is developing! Please check back for updates...

