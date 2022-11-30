Disney Starts Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Marketing In a Big Way (Photos)

Marvel Studios has officially started promoting the third Guardians of the Galaxy film in Brazil.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Gets Display

Disney's booth at CCXP, a Brazilian multi-genre entertainment and comic convention, has been revealed, and it includes the start of marketing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Thanks to images from Collider, fans can see the display for James Gunn's threequel, which showcases the franchise's logo front and center on a street corner of some sort.

It's not clear where exactly it's supposed to be, but given where the Holiday Special took place, odds are that it's on Knowhere.

There's also a display for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which lets guests walk into a massive Quantum tunnel machine.

This story is developing! Please check back for updates...