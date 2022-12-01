First Look at MCU's Adam Warlock Released by Marvel (Photos)

Revealed as a part of Marvel/Disney's CCXP panel, fans got their first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in the debut Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (GOTG3) trailer.

Marvel Studios, who has a significant presence at Brazil's CCXP Expo, pulled the curtain back on James Gunn's latest (and likely last) MCU epic, giving audiences a sneak peek at next's May's "emotional" galactic journey.

While fans got caught up with most of the Guardians during this Winter's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, one name the MCU faithful - aside from those lucky enough to be in attendance at Marvel's Hall H San Diego Comic-Con panel - have yet to see from the upcoming threequel is Will Poulter's Adam Warlock.

Poulter's "transformation" has been teased by the cast and crew of the film, with a couple of Instagram photos coming along the way as well, but the world has yet to see Adam Warlock's golden locks grace the silver screen.

A First Look at Adam Warlock

The trailer, which debuted as a part of Marvel Studios and Disney's CCXP panel in Sao Paolo, Brazil, offered up the first real good glimpses at Poulter's MCU character, glowing golden lock and all.

The full trailer can be seen below:

Who is Marvel's Golden Boy?

Despite Will Poulter only being cast just over a year ago, Adam Warlock has been a long time coming to the MCU.

After he was teased in one of the five post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, many believed he would show up sometime in either Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame, and he plays a critical role in the Infinity Gauntlet comic book storyline. However, that did not happen, with Poulter's cosmic being now making his Marvel debut in Vol. 3.

The golden superhero looks about as one would expect, sporting his signature sparkling skin and slicked-back blond hair. It was once reported that GOTG3 would feature a totally redesigned Adam Warlock, but as director James Gunn said, that looks to be "absolute bulls***."

One thing fans will be itching to see though is the full results of Poulter's extensive super-powered training regiment. During production, the actor was vocal when it came to having to get into shape for the project. In light of this, Poulter should get a chance to show off the fruits of his labor at some point in the movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023