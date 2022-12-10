YouTube Reveals Most-Replayed Scene In Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Trailer

YouTube metrics revealed which moments from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer have been rewatched the most.

Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have come and gone, all eyes are on Phase 5 of the MCU and the conclusion of James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

At CCXP, Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer for Vol. 3 which was packed with plot details, action shots, and so much emotion.

But even though footage of Baby Rocket Raccoon had the internet buzzing, new evidence suggests fans are focused on another character and one who's about to make his long-awaited MCU debut.

Most-Replayed Scene From Guardians Vol. 3 Trailer Revealed

As shown by YouTube's in-player graph's metrics of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's latest trailer, viewers have rewatched certain sequences more than others.

While the teaser's opening sequence and Baby Rocket attracted plenty of attention and speculation, the most rewatched shot of all is that of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Marvel

The character of Adam Warlock, and his MCU debut, was foreshadowed in the mid-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

By the time Vol. 3 premieres, six years will separate the character's set-up and his on-screen arrival.

Marvel

The next most rewatched scene from the trailer is that of Nebula, who appears to have just taken a punch.

It's likely that this particular shot's high numbers are due to the fact that the scene immediately follows a shot of Warlock.

Marvel

The next moment marked for its number of rewatches features an Abilisk, a multi-dimensional creature who was first seen in the opening scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Marvel

Much like the shot of Nebula, this particular moment's high numbers can likely be attributed to the fact that it precedes the trailer's shot of Adam Warlock.

Why is Adam Warlock Getting All the Attention?

Fan focus on Adam Warlock is understandable.

Not only has his role been six years in the making, but he's also the most likely to continue on in the MCU while the fate of the Guardians themselves remains to be seen.

Still, Poulter's MCU debut is far from the trailer's only moments that have fans talking.

In addition to the footage of Rocket and Counter-Earth, the new teaser also featured Gamora in her first post-Endgame return, as well as Chukwudi Iwuji's villain, the High Evolutionary.

There are also various shots showing the usually light-hearted Guardians experiencing moments of fear, grief, and loss, adding fuel to the various theories about who from the crew will or won't survive Vol. 3.

Given how much this latest trailer revealed, it will be interesting to see how Marvel Studios handles the marketing of the threequel - and its heavy tone - moving forward.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.