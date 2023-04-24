Thanks to director James Gunn, MCU fans now know how many post-credits scenes to expect at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Post-credits scenes may be a recognized Marvel Studios staple, but they're anything but predictable. Not only does the number of end-credit tags vary from project to project but so does the nature of their content.

At times, they're used to further the plot or tease future characters, such as Avengers: Infinity War's set-up for Captain Marvel; at others, they're a last laugh, like The Avengers' famous shwarma scene.

While James Gunn isn't giving away what his last Guardians of the Galaxy post-credits scenes may hold, he just let fans know how many to expect once the credits begin to roll.

Guardians Vol. 3 Post-Credits Scene Count Confirmed

Marvel

When asked on Instagram about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's post-credits scenes, James Gunn confirmed his threequel has two:

Gunn: "There is not a post credit scene. There are two."

This is the same number as fellow Phase 5 MCU film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which also included two, a departure from last November's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which only included one.

It's also worth noting that the original Guardians of the Galaxy film had two post-credits scenes as well.

However, that's where the trend ends as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ had one while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 featured a whopping five post-credits scenes, one of which foreshadowed the creation of Vol. 3's Adam Warlock.

Why Guardians Vol. 3's Post-Credits Scenes Are Different

With any Marvel film, post-credits info is a major topic amongst die-hards as they can reveal more of the MCU's overarching narrative.

One of the most recent examples is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings end-credits tag, which connected Shang-Chi to Captain Marvel, Bruce Banner, and Wong while also teasing something bigger at play.

However, the question of Vol. 3's end-credit content is different. Not only is this film the last of James Gunn's franchise but not all of the Guardians are expected to survive.

Therefore, fans aren't expecting any additional footage to set up the Guardians' next chapter. And, if the film ends with an especially emotional moment, a funny post-credits scene probably wouldn't work tonally.

For now, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's two end-credits scenes remain one of the threequel's many mysteries. But, at least, audiences know how many scenes to sit through once this beloved franchise comes to an end.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on Friday, May 5.