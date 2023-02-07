Ant-Man 3: Quantumania's Post-Credits Scenes Count Confirmed

With the premiere of the MCU's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania to a select audience on Feb. 6, the official post-credit scene count has been confirmed.

The MCU has become notorious for its post-credits tags, beginning all the way back in Iron Man when Nick Fury uttered the words "Avengers Initiative."

Some post-credits scenes are plot-progressing, like the aforementioned Iron Man one or Captain America: The Winter Soldier's scene introducing Wanda and Pietro Maximoff.

Others are silly, like Spider-Man: Homecoming's Captain America PSA, or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Pizza Poppa scene.

Like the MCU as a whole, however, regardless of if the scenes are serious or silly or somewhere in between, fans sit through the lists of names to see those last few minutes of footage. And Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will be no different.

How Many Post-Credit Scenes in Ant-Man 3?

Marvel

As revealed during the official premiere of the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has two post-credit scenes.

Erik Davis teased on Twitter that "there are significant things to [see]" if audiences "stay for the credits," along with a positive review of the film overall:

"Definitely make sure you stay for the credits because there are significant things to 👀👀. I really dug how 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' is both a Part 1 of Phase 5, but also a self-contained Ant-Man story that’s funny & sweet & features a kick-ass Michelle Pfeiffer. Good stuff"

Quantumania will include one mid-credits scene, which plays after the animated title card sequence, and one end-credits scene, which is shown after all the black-background credits roll.

Steven Weintraub confirmed the post-credits scene number, emphasizing that the two are "very good," along with his positive review as well:

"Marvel’s #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a strong start to Phase 5. I now understand why it’s called #Quantumania. JonathanMajors is excellent as Kang and cannot wait to see where this all goes. 2 after the credits scenes and both are very good."

Nikki Novak sings the movie's praises as well, with a promising review of the post-credits scenes in particular, calling them "2 of the best post-credits scenes to date:"

"#Quantumania #AntManAndTheWasp is joyous & juicy! Packed with humor. Ludicrous in the best possible way. Paul Rudd is at his absolute best. Entire cast gets their moment & delivers. Sticks the landing & overdelivers with 2 of the best post-credits scenes to date. Bravo JM & PR!"

Tessa Smith of Mama's Geeky emphasizes that both scenes are "IMPORTANT" in her tweet review as well.

Two "IMPORTANT" Post-Credit Scenes

For a franchise that has had incredibly "IMPORTANT" post-credit scenes in the past, introducing key characters and plots, the MCU raised a high bar when it comes to post-credit finales to films.

Thanos himself was introduced in a post-credit scene back in The Avengers, so if Ant-Man 3's two are considered "2 of the best post-credits scenes to date," it implies a potential for some major information to be revealed.

Ant-Man has a long comics history with the Fantastic Four, perhaps something to do with the super team will be teased?

Or, fans could learn more about Cassie's or Kang's cinematic future — both being characters with comics stories revolving around many of Phase 4 and 5's key players.

Nothing will be known for sure until after the movie releases to the general public, however. So, answers will still have to wait until Feb. 17 when Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters.