Ant-Man 3: Quantumania's Post-Credits Scenes Are 'Crazy' (First Details)

The first reactions have popped up online to the post-credits scenes from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the MCU's first movie to release in Phase 5.

Ant-Man 3 is only a short time away from kicking off another exciting adventure for the MCU, giving Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly their third solo movie to kick off the second Phase of Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga.

And while the threequel earned mixed-to-positive reactions from critics, anticipation is slowly building to see what comes in Quantumania's post-credits sequences.

Critics confirmed that Quantumania will have two post-credits sequences to wait for after the core story finishes, continuing a trend that's been in place for most of the MCU's 15-year history.

Wild Ant-Man 3 Post-Credits Scenes Teased by Critics

Critics took to Twitter to share their initial reactions to the two post-credit scenes from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ahead of its February 17 release.

Matt Ramos, aka Supes, confirmed that there are two scenes and noted that "they're both pretty crazy!!!"

Jared Buckendahl simply called the two stingers "WILD" in his review, making sure to use all-caps.

Chris Poverman asked critic Tessa Smith about whether the post-credits scenes were worth staying to watch, to which Smith responded "100%," saying that

"both are very important and GOOD!"

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis added his commentary by noting that the post-credits scenes "are pretty awesome, as you'd probably expect."

What's in Store for Ant-Man Post-Credits Scenes?

Starting the MCU's Phase 5 slate is quite the mission for Ant-Man 3, especially as it introduces the big bad of the entire Multiverse Saga in Kang the Conqueror.

And after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ended Phase 4 with a more emotional post-credits scene rather than one that pushed the immediate story forward, fans will be anxious to see what transpires this time around.

The best guess would be at least one of them would have something to do with Kang after his Quantumania arrival, especially since this movie is confirmed to be the first stepping stone toward Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

And even though Ant-Man 4 is only in early discussions, there's a chance that one of these scenes could set up where Scott Lang and his team go in their next adventure, assuming everybody makes it out of this one alive.

With these scenes remaining under wraps until the movie premieres in full, speculation will only continue to run wild regarding what this new set of post-credits scenes will add to the MCU's growing narrative.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to theaters on Friday, February 17.