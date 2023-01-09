New Ant-Man 3 Poster Includes Clever Avengers 5 Tease

The latest look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania set up the first stepping stone for the story in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty from Phase 6 of the MCU.

Ant-Man 3 will open the door to the MCU’s Phase 5 slate in February, pitting Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang against his most dangerous solo adversary to date in Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Following Kang’s introduction as the He Who Remains Variant in Loki, his prime form will debut for the first time in this new solo movie, all leading up to him becoming the titular antagonist of 2025’s Avengers 5, the first of two new Avengers movies.

Marvel Studios promised that Kang will be a force to be reckoned with in the same way that Thanos was during the Infinity Saga, setting Majors’ villain up to be incredibly dangerous far beyond his appearance in Ant-Man 3.

Now, with the shrinking hero’s new movie putting Kang in this bright spotlight, Marvel took the chance to let fans know just how important this sequel is in the grand Multiverse Saga journey.

Ant-Man 3 Poster Sets the Stage for Avengers 5

Marvel

Marvel Studios revealed a brand-new poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the studio's next release and its first of 2023.

The poster shows off Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly's Hope Van Dyne, and Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang in their full superhero costumes with cosmic energy and ships from the Quantum Realm surrounding them. Behind them and facing the opposite direction is Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, fully suited up in his blue helmet and face shield.

Additionally, the movie's tagline reads “Witness the Beginning of a New Dynasty,” setting up Ant-Man 3 as the first part of the adventure that will lead into 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty:

Marvel Studios

How Kang's Dynasty Begins with Ant-Man 3 Role

Ant-Man 3 director Peyton Reed discussed how this movie will connect deeply with Avengers 5, starting with the fact that Jeff Loveness is the head writer for both projects. Particularly with this being the first movie for Kang to take the spotlight after his semi-debut in Loki, it appears that this will serve even more toward telling his full story than The Avengers or Guardians of the Galaxy did for Thanos in the MCU's first big slate.

While there are no signs pointing to how exactly Ant-Man 3 will leave things upon its conclusion, fans got the first hints of what's coming in Avengers 5, pitting Kang and his Variants at the center of a massive Mulitverse-spanning quest. But with the villain seemingly looking to Scott Lang for help in this new threequel, there are still plenty of questions about how specifically these stories will weave into the greater story alongside one another.

Marvel is set to bring a new trailer for Ant-Man 3 alongside the release of this new poster, which should expand on Kang's plan and his role in the movie while setting him up as the next top villain for the entire MCU.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to debut in theaters on February 17.