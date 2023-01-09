New Ant-Man 3 Quantumania Trailer: What Exact TIME Will It Release During National Championship?

After weeks of waiting, fans finally have a good idea of when exactly the next Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer will debut.

Ant-Man 3 is mere weeks away, and the super-powered MCU marketing machine going full steam ahead as the Paul Rudd-led sequel looks to open up the Quantum Realm for the world to see.

After seeing the film's first official trailer in late October 2022, another look at the blockbuster has been in the cards for a while now. A recent announcement from Disney revealed that a second look at the movie would come during the National College Football Championship game on Monday, January 9, but no specific time was given for its arrival.

Now, however, it seems that those eager to see Quantumania's latest should know when to tune in.

The Ant-Man 3 Trailer Timing

Marvel

According to a recent Patreon post by known insider Daniel Richtman, who has a strong track record with trailer release scoops, the next Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer will debut "after the 3rd quarter" of Monday night's National Championship Game on ESPN.

So then when exactly will Ant-Man 3's trailer debut? Since the game starts at 7:30 pm ET and will run approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes in total (the average game length of a modern-day college football bowl game), the third quarter is likely to start around 9:30 pm ET and end at roughly 10:15 pm ET.

As such, it's reasonable for fans to expect Quantumania's trailer to debut between 10:00 pm ET and 11:00 pm ET on Monday night if, in fact, it plays at the end of the third quarter.

When Will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Trailer Drop?

The Ant-Man 3 trailer should debut sometime around 10:15 pm ET on January 9. Of course, that time is fluid, moving with the sort of game that is played.

If things are speedy, with minimal calls and no delays, then it could be bumped up closer to 10:00 pm ET. However, if it goes long, the trailer premiere could be moved back as late as 11:00 pm ET.

Marvel also has no control over the timing of this trailer release. When it comes to advertising during live sports, clients buy a slot within the game, not a specific time. This means - if Richtman's report is true - the trailer will debut at the close of 3rd quarter and not any time sooner.

From there, the sneak peek will surely be available to watch online as is the case with nearly every other Marvel Studios trailer shown off in this way.

For now, all fans can do is wait, as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17.