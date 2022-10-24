Ant-Man 3 Trailer Imminent After Teases from Disney: When Will It Release?

As the world readies itself for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, another Marvel Studios epic sits looming on the horizon. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is mere months away, as Marvel's pint-sized hero is set to take on the villainous Kang the Conqueror (played by Jonathan Majors) in a jaunt across the Quantum Realm.

Up to this point, little has been shown of the film with no footage having been publicly released by Marvel Studios. After fans got a taste of the threequel at this year's D23, Quantumania producer Brian Gay teased that the studio would have "more coming in the fall," with the potential for a trailer debut being high atop the list.

Now, a few weeks later, it seems there may be some movement on the Ant-Man trailer front, as the Quantumania marketing machine springs to life.

Ant-Man 3 Trailer on the Way

Marvel

Fans should expect Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's trailer to be publicly released very soon following recent verified Tweets from the Disney team.

The official Ant-Man Twitter account posted teasing that "T̶i̶n̶y̶ BIG things [are] coming…" indicating that news having to do with the size-changing hero is on the horizon.

But after the president of marketing for Walt Disney Studios, Asad Ayaz, and senior manager of digital marketing at Disney, Yazmin Slim, both retweeted said post with a wide-eye emoji, it became clear that this news likely has something to do with marketing for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quanumania.

If the trailer is to come in the next 24 hours, it's most likely to drop during the typical Marvel Studios trailer release slot of 9 am PT or 12 pm ET. It's also possible to release during the ESPN Monday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots, which begins at 8:15 pm ET.

This trailer will mark the first time the wider public has seen footage from the film. Lucky fans in attendance at Disney's D23 Expo saw an action-packed three-minute preview of the sequel, but that footage has yet to be revealed outside the heralded fan event.

Well, it seems Quantumania is primed to debut its first teaser to the world. The trailer has been high up on the list of fan wants for quite some time now (especially after the film's D23 showcase), and with the movie just months away it would make sense timing-wise for a trailer to release.

Of course, there is the possibility that this could have nothing to do with the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster, but that seems rather unlikely given the personalities that are drawing attention with this official Ant-Man tweet.

If the trailer were to come in the next day or two, that Monday Night Football slot feels like the right slot for such a debut. Seeing as Disney is a parent company of both ESPN and Marvel Studios, why not show off the latest hot rod about to be pulled out of the MCU garage?

Disney and Warner Bros. have used big sporting events such as this in the past to give their latest streaming series or big-screen epic a moment in the spotlight. In fact, Disney did it almost exactly two years ago to the date for The Mandalorian Season 2. There are a lot of eyes on the NFL these days, so it could be the perfect place to start to drum up that Quantumania hype.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release in theaters on February 17, 2023.