Captain Marvel 2 Report Reveals Possible Teaser Release Date

With the 2023 Super Bowl on the horizon, the MCU's The Marvels is rumored to be in line for its first trailer coming during the proceedings.

The Marvels is the next Marvel movie to release that does not currently have a public trailer, with February's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and May's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 both having at least one full-length trailer.

At the 2022 D23 convention, a trailer for the July film did get shown to fans at the event, but strict no-filming rules prevented anything from the trailer from leaking to the public.

Brie Larson's voice-dub actor, Jessica Ángeles, teased a potential trailer release in late January, stirring up anticipation for excited fans who couldn't attend the 2022 convention.

Now, reports further indicate that they may not have to wait too long to finally see the mysterious footage.

Will Captain Marvel 2 Get a Super Bowl Ad?

Deadline reported that July's The Marvels will "possibly" receive one of Disney's many spots during this month's Super Bowl.

As Deadline explained, Disney has many projects set to release in 2023. Most of the movies already have public teasers or trailers of some kind, but The Marvels does not. In fact, it is the only project on Deadline's list of projects likely to receive Super Bowl spots — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Little Mermaid, Elemental, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and The Marvels — that has no footage released publicly whatsoever.

With Disney being a staple for the event's movie marketing, the release of the first public content from The Marvels would not be a surprise to fans.

A Trailer for a Wide Audience

As Marvel saw with the release of a trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during last year's Super Bowl, a well-placed TV spot during the event can put a great number of eyes on an exciting film.

It would make sense for Disney to utilize its advertising time with a new trailer, as marketing has been heavily focused in recent months on the upcoming Ant-Man film. Once that releases, attention will need to shift to the spring and summer releases of Guardians 3 and The Marvels, so having a trailer out and ready would help build up the hype.

The decision to include a trailer for The Marvels may, however, be impacted by what is teased in the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scene. Perhaps the third Ant-Man film will be another Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had the first trailer for Multiverse of Madness as its second post-credit scene.

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 12, and The Marvels releases in theaters on July 28.