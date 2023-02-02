Marvel Studios' Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailers Revealed (Report)

As Super Bowl LVII quickly approaches, it has been revealed exactly what movie trailers fans can expect to be there, and what exactly Marvel Studios has planned for the evening.

While many eagerly await the NFL championship every year for its nerve-wracking drama on the field, others watch in eager anticipation for the various trailer from Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and more to debut as a part of the various ad breaks.

The Super Bowl has become the spot to drop a new look at whatever each and every Hollywood studio have cooking up. Last year, Marvel fans were treated to a new look at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and a couple of years before that, Marvel studios used the big game to debut the Disney+ era of the MCU.

So, what do Kevin Feige and co. have planned for this year's Super Bowl? And could it top anything that's come before?

Marvel Studios at Super Bowl LVII

Marvel

The full list of Marvel Studios Super Bowl promos has been revealed, including new trailer spots for three upcoming MCU films.

According to Deadline, MCU has listed Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as spots to air during Super Bowl LVII.

While the Guardians spot is likely to be a brand-new trailer, there is a real possibility Quantumania's could be contained to a Heineken cross-promotion that has been ongoing in the lead-up to the film.

Deadline also noted that Brie Larson's Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, will "possibly" receive a spot during the big game.

The first The Marvels trailer/spot has been the subject of speculation for quite some time now, with Brie Larson's Spanish dub actress sparking rumors of an incoming sneak peek after posting about work on the film.

Other Disney spots for the big game include The Little Mermaid, Pixar’s Elemental, and possibly Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

One project that will not be making an appearance is Marvel Studios' Disney+ series Secret Invasion, which is rumored to debut on the service sometime this May.

What Trailers Will Actually Be at the Super Bowl?

While this report does answer some questions as to what will and won't be showing up from Marvel Studios at Super Bowl LVII, some things remain unclear.

The biggest of these sticking points is The Marvels. Brie Larson and Iman Vellani's MCU blockbuster feels like a natural fit for an occasion such as this, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

Even if audiences get a first look at the film during the game, does that mean a full-length trailer will immediately drop online as well? If not, The Marvels could be relegated to a 30-second TV spot with an extended look coming at a later date.

The film has already screened a trailer of sorts at D23 last Fall, so if Marvel Studios were to want to put something out, they seem to have at least the bones of a teaser put together.

As for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, this will almost surely be a second full look at the film. Back in December, fans got the first trailer for this intergalactic epic, and with the film's May release date close on the horizon, a second trailer would make perfect sense for the Super Bowl.

When it comes to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the film comes out only five days after the big game, so another trailer is unlikely to debut here. Paul Rudd's size-shifting Marvel hero has been the subject of a number of Heineken ads as of late, so when Ant-Man does inevitably show up it will likely have more to do with pulling pints than pulling punches.

Lastly, it is genuinely shocking to not see Samuel L. Jackson's Secret Invasion on this list. The series is the next MCU Disney+ project on the docket, and there likely will not be another opportunity with this many eyes on it before its incoming debut.

While this is likely not an indication of the show getting pushed or anything, it is something fans should keep in the back of their mind as they are watching the game.

Super Bowl LVII between the Philidelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is set to kick off on Sunday, February 12 at 3:30 pm from Glendale, Arizona.