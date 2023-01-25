When Marvel’s Secret Invasion Starts Streaming on Disney+: Exact DATE Prediction

It has been confirmed by Marvel Studios that Secret Invasion is set to release this Spring. But when exactly will it premiere?

The new Marvel Disney+ series is the first to be labeled as a "crossover event." It will catch fans up with Nick Fury after a four-year absence from the MCU. Joining Samuel L. Jackson are MCU rookies Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir along with vets Don Cheadle, Colbie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Ben Mendelsohn.

This show boasts a massive cast for Marvel Studios' first streaming venture of Phase 5, bringing one of the biggest comic events in recent memory to the small screen. So, with multiple new MCU projects coming to the big and small screen this year, when will Secret Invasion be released on Disney+?

When Will Secret Invasion Release on Disney+?

Marvel Studios

Secret Invasion is currently slated for a Spring 2023 release on Disney+, but what does this mean in relation to its actual release date?

While "Spring" technically lasts until the middle of June, many consider the beginning of June to be the beginning of Summer for movies and television and Spring to end in May.

Secret Invasion went through a substantial amount of reshoots up until at least September 2022, reportedly lasting for a whopping four months. With such a lengthy amount of additional photography in comparison to a typical MCU movie or show's reshoots, it would be reasonable to assume that this extra time in the oven indicates a massive overhaul to the show and therefore a prolonged time to completion.

Knowing this, it's likely that Secret Invasion will fall in the later part of that Spring 2023 release window to account for post-production needs following the longer production time.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is set to end on April 19, Loki Season 2 is slated for a "Summer" release, and Ahsoka is also expected to premiere by the end of summer. Given how Disney+ tends to stagger its releases, particularly between tentpoles like MCU and Star Wars properties, there's a limited timeframe in which Secret Invasion could run assuming all of these series stick to these release windows.

Disney+ will also likely want to wait a while so that Din Djarin's adventures don't fully overshadow the first MCU show of the year, as has been seen in the past with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ms. Marvel.

Bearing all of this in mind, a reasonable prediction for Secret Invasion's premiere would be Wednesday, May 10. This puts three weeks of breathing room between Mando 3's final episode and Secret Invasion's debut, and - assuming its six episodes are spaced across six weeks - would still leave plenty of weeks of summer for Loki and Ahsoka.

The series has also been rumored for a May release by insider CanWeGetSomeToast on Twitter, which could be a further indication of when the show will debut.

A New Era of Marvel on Disney+

Marvel Studios

Even if that exact date is not correct, this would still be the latest start to Marvel's Calendar Disney+ slate. WandaVision kicked things off in 2021 on January 15 and Moon Knight released on March 30 to kick off 2022.

Both Echo and Agatha: Coven of Chaos are still penciled in for a 2023 release but have been the topic of delay rumors over the past few months. Leaving Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2, and Ironheart as the only safe bets to release this year. Curving some of the infamous "Marvel fatigue" that has been a hot-button topic amongst fans and executives.

While the red brand faithful has been waiting for a Disney+ show to lead directly into a Marvel Studios movie (or vice versa), it has yet to happen. This would be the next best opportunity with Secret Invasion ending mid-June and The Marvels releasing July 28.

There have been multiple examples of "pseudo-sequels" already in The Multiverse Saga. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness wrapped up stories left on the table in WandaVision and the Thunderbolts roster making it feel like a follow-up to both Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Marvels is shaping up to be a super-sequel to WandaVision with the inclusion of Monica Rambeau, Ms. Marvel with Kamala Khan, and assumingly Secret Invasion with the Skrulls and Nick Fury being such a big part of Captain Marvel.

May 10 is the target date for Secret Invasion, with the series confirmed to release in Spring 2023.