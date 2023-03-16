Disney+ Removes MCU Phase 5 Release Windows, Signaling Big Delays

Disney+ just made a big change on its website that heavily affects the release timeline of the MCU's upcoming Phase 5 streaming shows.

After The Marvels was delayed to November from July, many fans wondered if more Phase 5 projects will be further pushed down the slate.

It was previously reported that a number of Phase 5 MCU shows would be delayed, with some even being pushed out of this year's lineup.

Moreover, Marvel Studios UK also removed a promo that highlighted Phase 5 releases this year, strongly indicating that delays are inevitable.

Disney+ Reveals New Evidence of Phase 5 Delays

Disney+'s official website changed the release windows of several MCU Disney+ shows from Phase 5 to "Coming Soon," indicating that the shows could be delayed alongside shifts in Marvel Studios' upcoming schedule.

2023 was supposed to be a big year for the MCU as it marks the start of Phase 5 with three movies and five Disney+ shows. However, given that the studio was unhappy with Phase 4 due to negative feedback, Marvel Studios and Disney are reportedly "re-evaluating the future releases" of future projects.

What If..? Season 2

One of the first dominoes to fall is What If...? Season 2, with it being officially delayed after its "Early 2023" tag was changed to "Coming Soon."

Echo

Hawkeye spin-off, Echo, also suffered a big delay. Showrunner Marion Dayre noted that the show will debut in the latter part of this year after being slated for a summer release.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha: Coven of Chaos was rumored to release after Daredevil: Born Again, which is likely sometime in 2025.

Loki Season 2

Initially slated to premiere this summer, Loki Season 2's latest "Coming Soon" tag hint at a concerning update for the Tom Hiddleston-led series.

It's possible that the show could be bumped further down the slate, potentially eyeing a much later release this year, such as fall or winter.

X-Men '97

X-Men '97 head writer Beau DeMayo previously claimed that the animated Marvel show is still slated to release this fall on Disney+, but this new update could signal a change of plans for the project.

Ironheart

Ironheart already wrapped production, but this new update could mean that it will be part of the delays, with it potentially eyeing an early 2024 premiere instead of a fall 2023 timeline.

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again is in the midst of filming in New York, which is expected to be an ongoing production for a good chunk of this year. While it is set to premiere in spring 2024, a delay could push it to 2025 to accommodate the other shows that have already been moved.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is rumored to be eyeing a late 2024 release date, which is still in line with Marvel Studios' announcement during San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that it will premiere during that year.

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion is currently slated for a spring 2023 release date, and some have theorized that it will be Marvel's first Disney+ show to premiere this year, potentially after The Mandalorian Season 3's current run. However, due to this new update, it could be pushed back as well to this year's summer or fall.

After some have pointed out that Phase 5 is off to a bad start with Ant-Man 3's negative reviews, Marvel Studios' host of delays might end up being a good thing due to the overwhelming number of content from Phase 5.

Overall, taking a step back could be the key to finding the right formula and consistency in order to replicate what made the MCU successful during the Infinity Saga.