Marvel Studios' Next Disney+ Show Gets Frustrating Release Update

The MCU's next Disney+ show got a new update thanks to Marvel Studios, one which may disappoint some fans.

While Phase 5 of the MCU is getting off to a rough start, Disney and Marvel seem to be taking a step back and reevaluating their strategy for the next round of releases.

Most recently, What If...? Season 2 was officially delayed, with some expecting the animated series could be kept off Disney+ until early 2024.

Another update revealed a similar fate for Tom Hiddleston's Loki Season 2, and it appears that this may not be the end of the disappointing news for this year's MCU slate.

Secret Invasion's MCU Release May Be Delayed

Marvel

The official Disney website updated the release window for Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, which is now only listed as "Coming Soon."

This is the first time that the show has had a change to its original Spring 2023 release date window, which was initially confirmed at July 2022's San Diego Comic-Con.

It also lines up with a recent report from February that indicated Marvel Studios was looking to spread out its releases on Disney+ to premiere less frequently.

When Will Secret Invasion Make Its MCU Debut?

While fans have certainly gotten some disappointing updates with Phase 5 and Phase 6, these delays may end up being for the best so that Marvel Studios can deliver the quality and excellence it was known for in the Infinity Saga.

But the real question now is when exactly Secret Invasion will make its debut, especially after the first trailer for the show brought so much excitement.

Most likely, this Skrull-centric series will take over the slot that Loki Season 2 currently holds in late summer, putting its arrival well after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters.

But with other rumors indicating that the series would debut in May, it could simply end up getting pushed slightly, hitting Disney+ sometime in late June or early July.

No matter how far the series is delayed, the hope is that Marvel Studios will be able to work out any and all issues coming up in post-production, making sure that the show's story and visual effects are all up to the MCU standard.

Secret Invasion is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2023.