Disney+ Announces Release Date for New Secret Invasion Special

The premiere date for Marvel Studios' official behind-the-scenes look at Secret Invasion has been revealed.

Following WandaVision's 2021 debut, Marvel Studios: Assembled, a docuseries on the making of new MCU movies and series, has become a Disney+ tradition.

Now that the Samuel L. Jackson-led "crossover" has come and gone, the time has come for Marvel to pull back the curtain on Secret Invasion; but apparently, its entry isn't the only Assembled episode on the way.

Secret Invasion's Assembled Episode Revealed

Marvel

Disney+ announced that Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion premieres Wednesday, September 20, offering in-depth interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a look at how the series came to be on Disney+.

This release comes eight weeks after Secret Invasion's rather disappointing finale and in contrast to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Assembled episode which dropped a mere three weeks following the show's conclusion.

It's also important to note that the Making of Secret Invasion isn't the only Assembled episode premiering in September.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuts Wednesday, September 13, just a week prior to Secret Invasion's.

Will Secret Invasion's Assembled Tease The Marvels?

Given Secret Invasion's poor reception, anticipation for its Assembled episode will likely pale in comparison to that of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

However, this addition may shed new light on certain decisions, ideas, and plot points, as well as future plans for Emilia Clarke's superpowered character.

In addition, The Making of Secret Invasion may have a few clues for The Marvels, which also stars Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, coming to theaters on November 10.

In regard to Samuel L. Jackson, this Assembled episode is sure to include new interviews and behind-the-scenes footage with him and Olivia Colman, both of which are always a huge hit with audiences.

All episodes of Secret Invasion are streaming now; Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion premieres Wednesday, September 20.