Disney+ Announces 7 Marvel & Star Wars Shows & Specials for September 2023

More than half-a-dozen projects from either the Marvel or Star Wars universes will be released during the month of September on Disney+.

Both the MCU and Star Wars have already had massive years when it comes to Disney+ releases.

The galaxy far, far away debuted Season 2 of The Bad Batch and Season 3 of The Mandalorian earlier in the year, while Marvel Studios gave fans Secret Invasion and then added Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after their respective theatrical runs.

However, the two brands still have a lot of content to release before the end of the year, and most of it will be hitting the streaming platform in September.

MCU & Star Wars Projects Coming to Disney+ in September

1.) Ahsoka

Disney

In total, there will be eight episodes of Ahsoka, and four of those will hit Disney+ during the month of September.

Episode 4, which will be directed by Peter Ramsey, is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, September 5, with Episode 5 following a week later on September 12 (directed by series creator and writer Dave Filoni).

The next week on Tuesday, September 19, Episode 6 will hit the platform and will be directed by Jennifer Getzinger, with the penultimate Episode 7 scheduled to come out on Tuesday, September 26, which will be directed by Geeta Vasant.

It is important to note that Ahsoka will not be hitting Disney+ on Wednesdays at 3:00 a.m. ET like other Star Wars shows have in the past and will instead be released at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday evenings.

2.) Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka

Disney

On Friday, September 8, Star Wars will also release a special behind-the-scenes documentary-style presentation titled Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka.

This special will noticeably be released just a few days before Episode 5 of Ahsoka hits the Disney+ platform, and seeing as how that episode will be directed by Dave Filoni, the upcoming Master & Apprentice special may be preparing fans for a reunion between Anakin and Ahsoka.

3.) Marvel Studios' I Am Groot (Season 2)

Disney

Although all eyes seem to be on the upcoming Loki series that will be released on October 6, the MCU's next show will be Season 2 of the animated I Am Groot series, which will come out on Wednesday, September 6.

An official poster and trailer for the upcoming show were released alongside the announcement of Season 2's release date, and it was also confirmed that the episodes will give fans a combined 15 minutes of original content when the project hits the streamer.

4.) Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Disney

Another chapter of Marvel Studios' Assembled will be released on Wednesday, September 13, and this time, it will show the behind-the-scenes process of bringing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to life.

Just like the other Assembled episodes, the upcoming one will likely be in the form of a documentary with a lot of the film's major cast and crew talking about their experiences making the movie.

5.) Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion

Disney

On Wednesday, September 20, just one week after the Marvel Studios' Assembled episode for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is released, the Assembled installment for Secret Invasion will hit the platform.

Like the rest of Assembled, this episode will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Secret Invasion.

6.) Loki Season 2's Marvel Studios: Legends

Disney

Season 2 of Loki will be coming to Disney+ on Friday, October 6. Before the premiere of the upcoming season, two episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends will be released on Friday, September 29, and each will focus on a different element of the show.

One episode will be based on the TVA and the other will focus on Variants, preparing fans for the upcoming season.

7.) Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2)

Disney

Spidey and His Amazing Friends has been a huge hit with younger fans and has introduced them to the world of Marvel in a way that other projects can't do.

Seven episodes of Season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, September 13 and will likely showcase the ensemble of characters such as Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen, and Miles Morales.

Disney+ is available worldwide, with subscriptions starting at $7.99/month USD.