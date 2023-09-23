On top of Halloween, October 2023 will bring a quartet of exciting new entries on Disney+ from both the Marvel universe and the Star Wars galaxy.

2023 has been another major year for both of Disney’s biggest franchises, with the MCU and Star Wars both combining to bring nearly half a dozen new streaming entries for fans to enjoy.

On top of its theatrical releases, Marvel took to Disney+ to deliver Secret Invasion in the summer along with another new entry coming soon, although a couple of projects were forced into delays until next year.

On the other hand, Star Wars has brought plenty of thrills thus far with The Mandalorian Season 3, Young Jedi Adventures, and The Bad Batch Season 2 along with episodes of one final show continuing for a few more weeks.

Marvel and Star Wars’ Run on Disney+ in October

Disney+ shared an official press release confirming the four projects from Marvel and Star Wars that will debut on the service in October 2023.

1.) Loki

Marvel Studios

After more than two years away from the small screen, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will make his return in Loki Season 2 this October.

Episode 1 of Loki’s sophomore season will hit Disney’s streaming service on Thursday, October 5, with the first episode being directed by Moon Knight’s Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead. The show’s full October schedule will proceed as follows:

Episode 1 - October 5

Episode 2 - October 12

Episode 3 - October 19

Episode 4 - October 26

Marvel will also change up its release strategy for Loki Season 2, with episodes debuting at 9 p.m. EST on Thursdays instead of at midnight on Fridays.

2.) Werewolf by Night in Color

Marvel Studios

While Werewolf by Night initially debuted in October 2022, the black-and-white Special Presentation will gain new life in color as it’s re-released this October under the title Werewolf by Night in Color.

Fans will get to see the fully-colorized version of Gael Garcia Bernal’s Werewolf by Night on Friday, October 20, although Marvel and Disney haven’t confirmed what time the special will premiere.

3.) LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red

Marvel

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red is the first official Marvel LEGO project made specifically for Disney+, bringing together a unique team of Avengers for an all-new animated story.

The brick-based bonanza is set to arrive on Disney+ on Friday, October 27, although the studio hasn’t announced a specific time that fans should expect for its debut.

4.) Ahsoka Finale

Star Wars

October will also include the end of an eight-week run for Star Wars’ latest live-action series, Ahsoka, with the final episode arriving that month after kicking off its release schedule on August 18.

The Season 1 finale will begin streaming on Disney+ on Tuesday, October 3 at 9 p.m. EST, keeping up with the trend that it started of debuting on Tuesday evenings instead of in the middle of the night on Wednesdays.