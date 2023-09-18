Loki Season 2 Gets Last-Minute Release Date Change

Season 2 of Tom Hiddleston's Loki will be coming earlier than previously announced.

All eyes are currently fixated on Season 2 of Disney+'s Loki, which is set to continue the story of Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief alongside Owen Wilson's Mobius.

Marketing recently started to ramp up for the upcoming streaming project. A new trailer was released that highlighted Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely, and the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode were even shown to a special audience.

However, the press tour for Loki Season 2 will not include any of the show's stars such as Hiddleston, Wilson, or Sophia Di Martino due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.

Marvel Studios shared via X (formerly Twitter) that Season 2 of Loki will now be released on Thursday, October 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT).

The show's previous release date was Friday, October 6.

The new time that the series will come out on Thursday is also a big change from the standard 3:00 a.m. ET release format that all of the previous MCU Disney+ shows had.

The official press release for Loki Season 2 also included that all subsequent episodes of the show will be released every Thursday evening at 9:00 p.m. ET as well.

If Marvel Studios and Disney+ only release one episode for Season 2's launch, that would mean that Episode 2 will be released on October 12, Episode 3 will hit the platform on October 19, Episode 4 will be out on October 26, Episode 5 on November 2, and the season finale (Episode 6) will be released on November 9.

Loki's Close Encounter With The Marvels

If Marvel Studios only releases one episode on Thursday, October 6 for the premiere of Season 2 of Loki, then the season finale will hit Disney+ just one day before the official theatrical release date of The Marvels.

However, as all other films usually do, The Marvels will actually be available to watch in most theaters on Thursday night at the same exact time that the Loki finale will be coming to the streaming platform.

It seems rather odd that Marvel Studios would elect to drop two projects on the same day at around the same time, especially considering how important both Loki and The Marvels are.

An easy way around this issue would be for Marvel Studios to have a two-episode premiere for Loki Season 2, as that would mean the finale would come out on Thursday, November 2, one full week before The Marvels hits theaters.

Other Disney+ shows have done this in the past, with the most recent being Star Wars' Ahsoka.

There has been no indication as to whether Loki will actually have a two-episode premiere, but if Marvel Studios doesn't want it and The Marvels to overlap, that is most likely what will happen.

Season 2 of Loki will now premiere on Disney+ on Thursday, October 5 at 9 p.m. ET.