Loki Season 2: Marvel Releases New Looks at Jonathan Majors (Photos)

Despite the controversy surrounding him, Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror) was featured in new footage in the most recent Loki Season 2 trailer.

The actor was arrested in March for alleged assault, and his trial will begin on Sept. 6 — just two days after the Loki footage was released. Marvel has remained silent on the issue, not even acknowledging that the incident occurred, let alone informing fans if plans for Majors could change.

Majors is slated to play the main villain of the MCU's ongoing Multiverse Saga, with Kang's name even being in the title of the fifth Avengers film (Avengers: The Kang Dynasty). Majors' next appearance will be in the second season of Loki, which hits Disney+ in October.

The most recent trailer for Loki's second season featured brand new looks at the MCU's next big bad, Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

Marvel Studios

The Kang Variant seen in the trailer is the suit-wearing, almost excessively formal Victor Timely, who debuted on the big screen in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's second post-credit scene. That name seems fitting for the character on multiple levels, as in the trailer he appeared to be holding an hourglass-like object, in front of a wall of clocks. Keep in mind, Loki is already a show about time travel.

Marvel Studios

While more blurry, Kang can be seen watching someone push a figure seeming to wear a suit similar to one worn by Mobius (Owen Wilson) in previous promotional material. He appeared to be at least listening to something TVA-related, if not working with the organization.

Marvel Studios

This shot is actually extended footage from the first trailer for the new season, with Victor Timely seeming to show off some of his technology to a crowd of onlookers.

The setting and technology here are reminiscent of both the Stark Expo seen in Captain America: The First Avenger and steampunk imagery.

Watch the new trailer below:

Could Majors Be Recast After Loki?

Marvel has not publicly discussed anything related to the controversy surrounding Majors, despite other productions recasting him following his arrest.

Not only that, but Marvel has not indicated any plans changing for Kang's future in the franchise, continuing to tease him as a major threat to the Avengers and beyond.

It may feel as though the more often Majors appears in the MCU, the harder it would be to recast him, but that hasn't stopped Marvel before.

Famously, Don Cheadle took on the War Machine role after Terrance Howard played Rhodey in the first Iron Man, and Edward Norton was replaced as the Hulk by Mark Ruffalo starting in Avengers.

So, even if Majors is prominently featured throughout the second season of Loki, as his "with" credit indicates, it wouldn't be out of the question for him to be recast for future projects, depending on how Wednesday's trial pans out.

The second season of Loki hits Disney+ on October 6.