Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Getting Recast In Another Movie Amid Assault Charges

New info revealed Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors has been recast in a few upcoming roles amid assault charges.

The Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star has had his Hollywood future put into question after he was arrested and charged with assault in late March.

His MCU role seems to be secure (at least for now), even being featured in recent pieces of marketing for his latest Marvel Studios appearance in Ant-Man 3.

However, this has not stopped other partners from cutting ties with the actor as this assault investigation remains ongoing.

Jonathan Majors Gets Recast

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors is being recast in some upcoming projects after he was arrested and charged with assault on March 25.

A report from Deadline revealed the Marvel actor will no longer star in two movies he either had lined up or was circling.

This included an Otis Redding biopic and the upcoming adaptation of Walter Mosley's novel, The Man in My Basement. The latter project is already in the process of recasting Majors' role, according to Deadline.

The report also mentioned Majors will not be a part of an upcoming marketing campaign for the Texas Rangers baseball team as well after also having his advertisement with the U.S. Army pulled.

Jonathan Majors' Hollywood Future

As this investigation continues, Jonathan Majors' future in Hollywood is completely up in the air.

The 33-year-old has had a meteoric rise to superstardom over the last 18 months, with momentum coming off the back of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III making it feel like the actor was on the verge of a major breakthrough.

However, all that may be for naught.

With the level of demand Majors seemed to have off the last year-and-a-half of success, if a guilty verdict is delivered, then this will surely be just the first of a number of similar stories about the actor.

The biggest question mark now is what Marvel Studios will do with Jonathan Majors, and if he will be recast as Kang the Conqueror.

Right now, it seems that nothing is set in stone on that front, as much of the franchise's ongoing Multiverse Saga rests on the actor's shoulders.

As the star's May 8 court date approaches, Marvel Studios is going to have some soul-searching to do should they have to pull the parachute and head in a different direction.

Majors remains adamant that he is "completely innocent and is provably the victim," but the NYPD investigation remains ongoing.