Marvel Studios Preparing for Potential Recast of Jonathan Majors' Kang (Report)

Amidst the assault investigation of MCU star Jonathan Majors, Marvel Studios is reportedly at least dipping its toes into the idea of a potential recast of the actor.

Majors, who recently made his big-screen Marvel debut as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, found himself in hot water at the end of March after he was arrested and charged with assault in New York.

The actor was set to be the next big bad for the MCU, with his Kang character being an "infinite Thanos." However, due to the ongoing investigation, the idea of recasting the actor is now a talking point behind the scenes.

Majors only has one unreleased Marvel project he has filmed in Season 2 of Disney+'s Loki, meaning if a recast had to happen, it could be done fairly painlessly.

Will Marvel Replace the MCU's Kang?

According to a new report from The Cosmic Circus, Marvel Studios is exploring the idea of recasting Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror amidst his recent arrest and assault charge.

In updating fans on the in-flux release date for Season 2 of Loki, the outlet wrote that according to its sources, Marvel has yet to make a decision on Majors' future in the franchise, but the studio has started preparations for a recast in the scenario that they drop the Ant-Man actor.

Majors is still set to appear as Kang and his numerous Variants in Loki's sophomore effort, but his future beyond that is yet-to-be-determined.

Previously, the 33-year-old actor was announced to star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but that won't begin filming until next year after Marvel has decided whether or not to continue with Majors.

The Future of Jonathan Majors at Marvel

Right now, because of this Majors controversy, Marvel Studios finds itself in quite a bind.

The studio has hung probably more on Majors' Kang when it comes to the future of MCU storytelling than just about any other performer or character in the history of the franchise.

To see that this person it has made such an investment into may not be who they thought would be anxiety-inducing, to say the least.

So, what is Marvel Studios to do? Well, it makes sense that the studio would be exploring some sort of recast of the role. If Kang is to be as big a part of the future of the franchise as he has been teased to be, it would only be responsible for Marvel to explore contingencies.

Right now, the word is that Marvel has an idea of the "kind of actor" they would want to bring in if they needed to bring someone else in to play Kang, as until the investigation is complete and a verdict is rendered no plan can be put into action.

Loki Season 2 is set to debut sometime later this year on Disney+.