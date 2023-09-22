MCU: New Report Reveals Disney's Plan for Jonathan Majors Amid Controversy

Disney and Marvel Studios apparently made a decision regarding whether Jonathan Majors will continue to play Kang the Conqueror in the MCU.

Majors was officially arrested in March on assault charges and has still yet to stand trial.

The actor already portrayed Kang the Conqueror and He Who Remains in multiple MCU projects, and before the controversy, had a bright future ahead of him.

Many fans wonder what Majors' status will be for the future of the MCU. He is already set to play Victor Timely (a Kang Variant) in Season 2 of Loki, and he has already appeared in a Disney+ documentary, but his arrest caused many to assume Marvel Studios and Disney would recast his role for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Is Jonathan Majors Being Replaced?

A recent report from Deadline detailed that both Disney and Marvel Studios are planning to keep Jonathan Majors in the MCU and that he will continue to portray Kang the Conqueror in Loki Season 2, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Trailers for Season 2 of Loki already featured the actor on-screen, which made many fans assume that he would at least be credited for that project.

However, since the Avengers films are so far off (The Kang Dynasty is set to come out on May 1, 2026, and Secret Wars will follow on May 7, 2027), something could change between now and when those projects begin production.

When Majors' trial does officially come around (his next court date is scheduled for September 15), the outcome could sway Disney's official decision.

Why Is Disney Keeping Jonathan Majors?

Disney and Marvel Studios were put in a difficult situation in regards to Jonathan Majors' arrest.

Majors' inclusion in the MCU wasn't just a one-off appearance. He was set to be the next big bad of the entire franchise and was even said to be the Thanos the the future.

Marvel Studios had enormous plans for Majors, even including his character's name in the Avengers 5 title.

With all that being said, it is understandable that Disney doesn't really know what to do about the entire situation.

After all, Majors pleaded not guilty to the four charges he faces, and until he stands trial and is found guilty, he technically is considered innocent.

It is important to remember that this information came from a report and not an official announcement from Disney or Marvel Studios.

If Majors is found guilty at his trial (which could result in him facing up to one year in prison), then the companies may end up changing their decision. However, as of now, it seems as though they plan on keeping him as the MCU's main antagonist.