According to a new report, Marvel Studios officially changed the title of Avengers 5, which was previously known as The Kang Dynasty.

Following his appearance in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault, ultimately leading to Marvel Studios parting ways with him despite Kang being groomed as the next big bad of the MCU.

Majors did make another appearance in Loki Season 2. After that Disney+ series was released, many fans wondered how Kang would fit into the bigger picture of the MCU moving forward, especially since the character's name was in the title of the next Avengers flick.

Many also questioned the nature of Avengers 5 in general seeing as how it was set to put so much focus on Majors and his character.

Marvel Studios Scraps Avengers 5 Title

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Avengers 5 will undergo a title change from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to something else due to Marvel Studios parting ways with Jonathan Majors and not focusing as heavily on his character, Kang the Conqueror.

Neither the report nor Marvel Studios commented on what the next Avengers film could be called moving forward, but THR did reveal that executives at Marvel were contemplating changing Avengers 5's title before Majors was found guilty and convicted.

This was due to the less-than-desirable box office performance of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which only grossed $476 million worldwide.

What Is the Importance of Avengers 5?

Avengers 5 is not set to be released until 2026, meaning that when it comes out, there will have been a seven-year gap between it and the previous Avengers title, Endgame.

The next major team-up movie featuring all of Earth's Mightiest Heroes was already extremely important to the MCU because of the time-gap factor alone. It will have the tall task of bringing together everything that has occurred since Endgame, which, by the time Avengers 5 rolls around, will have been a lot, to say the least.

However, Avengers 5 is now more crucial than ever.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania wasn't seen as quite the success that Marvel Studios likely hoped it would be, and other recent Phase 5 projects shared similar experiences at the box office.

No, the MCU is neither dead nor dying and is still the most successful film franchise in the world by a country mile, but Avengers 5 could cement its future and breathe a lot of life back into the fandom.

Marvel Studios even named Avengers 5 as the second most important project of the future behind Deadpool 3, although a strong case could be made that the former is much more important than the latter, especially in the short term.

That being said, the title of Avengers 5 could be the least important aspect of the film, especially at this point in time, and fans may not know what it will officially be called until it is close to being released.

Dropping the title completely makes it seem as though Marvel is going back to the basics and ensuring that it is crafting a film that will be worthy of sporting the Avengers name.

The decision also almost confirms that Marvel Studios will be going in a different direction than Kang the Conqueror, and, oddly enough, now seems as good a time as ever seeing as how there are many new faces, actors, and elements in the MCU.

Avengers 5 is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

