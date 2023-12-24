Disney Confirms Its 7 Biggest Movies Releasing In 2024

Disney comes into 2024 with a handful of movies that will get their shine in the big-screen spotlight.

After a rough year critically and financially in 2023, Disney looks to recover in 2024 with some highly-anticipated theatrical outings, bringing multiple franchises and original stories into play for the studio.

Disney's 7 Biggest 2024 Movie Releases

On Tuesday, December 19, Disney shared a press release highlighting the seven biggest movie releases coming to theaters in 2024:

The First Omen - April 5, 2024

20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios will open the year for Disney with The First Omen, directed by Arkasha Stevenson and featuring Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, and Billy Nighy in its cast of actors.

The supernatural horror film centers on an American woman sent to work at a church in Rome, although she winds up discovering a dark conspiracy to bring the birth of an Antichrist.

After initially being planned for a 2023 release, The First Omen is now lined up to hit theaters on April 5, 2024.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - May 24, 2024

20th Century Studios

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes marks the fourth installment in the rebooted Planet of the Apes franchise. Directed by Wes Ball the film features Owen Teague, Kevin Durand, Freya Allen, and William H. Macy in the cast.

Set almost 300 years after 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes, the story picks up after Caesar's reign when the apes are the dominant species, with humans now living in the shadows as Proximus Caesar perverts his predecessor's teachings.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was not affected by 2023's writers' and actors' strikes, and it is still on track to make its May 24, 2024 release date.

Inside Out 2 - June 14, 2024

Pixar

Inside Out 2 will revisit the original Pixar film's story first told in 2015, bringing back most of the movie's human characters and inner emotions while also introducing a couple of key new players.

As the leading character Riley grows into adolescence, her subconscious finds itself being forced to adjust to a couple of new emotions moving in and making their presence felt, particularly anxiety.

After years in development, Inside Out 2 is now set to debut in theaters on June 14, 2024.

Untitled Deadpool - July 26, 2024

Marvel

The MCU Multiverse will truly be unleashed for the first time in 2024's Deadpool 3, finally bringing Ryan Reynolds' iconic antihero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time in the franchise's first R-rated movie.

Joining him for the ride is Hugh Jackman in an eagerly-awaited return as Wolverine as Reynolds teams up with director Shawn Levy to deliver an epic comedy that will actually play a huge role in the Multiverse Saga as a whole.

While the film has seen numerous release dates across 2024, it will now officially debut on July 26, serving as the only MCU movie to release all year.

Untitled Alien Event Movie - August 16, 2024

20th Century Studios

Director Fede Álvarez will take on the Alien franchise with an untitled "Alien event movie" set between 1979's Alien and 1986's Aliens, bringing Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, and David Jonsson into the cast.

This will mark the ninth movie in the accomplished Alien story, although plot details remain under wraps for the time being.

The event movie is currently set to hit theaters on August 16, 2024.

The Amateur - November 8, 2024

Rami Malek & Rachel Brosnahan

Director James Hawes and writer Gary Spinelli team up for The Amateur, based on the 1981 novel of the same name, starring Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne, and Julianne Nicholson.

The plot highlights a CIA cryptographer who loses his wife in London during a terrorist attack, and after his superiors won't help him, he blackmails the agency into letting him train as an agent and go after the killers himself.

The Amateur will make its big-screen debut on November 8, 2024.

Mufasa: The Lion King - December 20, 2024

Disney

Inspired by the live-action The Lion King remake from 2019, director Barry Jenkins will lead the way on a prequel movie entitled Mufasa: The Lion King, featuring Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Kani, and Aaron Pierre.

This film will offer a new perspective into the classic Disney tale as Rafiki narrates a story to Kiara, Simba and Nala's daughter, about how her grandfather Mufasa rose to power in the Pride Lands, with Timon and Puma providing commentary as well.

Mufasa: The Lion King will help close out 2024 for Disney, coming to theaters on December 20.